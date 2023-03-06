Fernando Alonso’s Aston Martin Is Faster Than Max Verstappen’s Championship Winning RB18; Claims German Source

Fernando Alonso is relishing his stint with Aston Martin, as their new car for the 2023 season, AMR23, is worthy of fighting for regular podiums. As the Bahrain Grand Prix results show, it’s actually worthy of fighting the top teams in the order.

In the last race, Red Bull was the only team Alonso couldn’t beat. But the Milton-Keynes-based side is actually looking like a team that is touted to be unbeatable on merit by George Russell.

So, Aston Martin not leaping over them is fair. Yet, according to Auto Motor und Sport (AMuS), they have made impressive machinery, which is probably faster than Red Bull’s last year’s car RB18.

Fernando Alonso is faster than RB18; gigantic progress by RB19

The last year’s Red Bull was an impressive car under the new regulations. It was the car to beat, which even the swift F1-75 by Ferrari couldn’t beat. But coming into the second year of the new aero-dynamics regulations, teams are expected to make good progress as sufficient data is now available.

But it’s impressive for Aston Martin as their AMR22 wasn’t even near the mark to win the midtable fight. Therefore, outclassing the RB18 is a good job done by the engineers at Silverstone.

Moreover, the new rule of raising the floor to avoid proposing was expected to give every team a hit of half a second. So, over here, Red Bull has managed to outshine itself by making their 2023 car RB19 almost a second faster, as per AMuS, than its predecessor.

So, with it being confirmed that Aston Martin is a force to reckon with, it’s upon their team to develop in the right direction. On the track, Alonso is a proven result achiever, and the better the car gets, the better results the Spaniard will fetch.

Lance Stroll announces his determination

While Alonso fetched all the praises, the other driver at Aston Martin, Lance Stroll, also got crucial points for his team with a P6 result. Considering he got no time with the new car in testing and is still recovering from a wrist injury, the result is nothing short of impressive.

The result also prompted Alonso to praise him and declare the Canadian race driver his ‘driver of the day’. This reflects that the Lawrence Stroll-owned team is a solid unit and can rely on both drivers for consistent results.

Now, with 22 races to go, more aspirations in Silversrone would be rising. How far Mike Krack can take his team to glory in the standings remains to be seen.

