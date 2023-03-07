Fernando Alonso Blesses Aston Martin with Over $300 Million Bounty After F1 Debut in Green

The Dark Lord of F1 has returned, and he is here to stay. Fernando Alonso, in his first race with Aston Martin, left his travels picking their jaws off the floor after a stunning outing in Bahrain. It was overtaking galore at Bahrain, and thanks to Magic Alonso, the predictable race was pure entertainment.

Having caught the eyes of people across the community and beyond, Alonso was the talk of the town. Thus, bringing Aston Martin out of the shadows as well. The historic motorsport marque has been in demand in the stock market.

Fernando Alonso- the gift that keeps giving

The champion’s 99th podium has helped his team in many ways. Not only has the team well-established itself as a threat in 2023, but now, the achievement is doing wonders for the company’s financial gain.

Alonso has a reputation for destroying teams but this time he might have just made them a lot of money 😂 pic.twitter.com/AV9A9dvwvj — Dan – EngineMode11 (@EngineMode11) March 6, 2023

Late afternoon, UK time, Aston Martin’s stock price went up by around 15% from about $3.29 to about $3.79 per share on the FTSE250 index. This has added around $300 million to the market cap and is only rising.

In 2023, Aston Martin’s stock price has been increasing consistently. On March 1st, the stock price surged significantly from about $263 to $383 per share. If Aston Martin continues to do well in F1 racing, it may present a viable investment opportunity.

Aston Martin hungry for the title

Before even stepping into the car, Alonso knew it was built for greatness. In an exclusive interview with AMF1, he revealed what he saw in the team, that drew him towards it. “The team is determined to become a championship contender and will do whatever it takes to get there. This ambition is appealing to any racing driver.”

With the idea implanted, the team now looks to work toward it. They recognize that winning the title isn’t a sudden process. Alonso mentioned, “We have the talent in this team. When we go racing, we need to execute every race to perfection – to maximise the results from the ingenuity that has gone into the car.”

As Aston Martin prepares itself for the top of the grid, Alosno’s reignited passion for the title will be something to look out for this season.