What Convinced Lando Norris to Extend His Contract With McLaren?

Lando Norris signed an extension with McLaren, that will keep him in Woking beyond the expiration of his previous deal, which was 2025. The exact length of the new deal remains unknown, as is its worth. But one thing is certain, Norris didn’t look anywhere else. But McLaren isn’t the best team on the grid, and he reportedly garnered interest from Red Bull. Still, he chose McLaren, but why?

Experts at The Race broke down the situation surrounding Norris’ deal, and what it could mean for him and F1. The Briton has been a part of the papaya outfit since 2019, and even though he hasn’t won a race yet, both he and the majority of the F1 community feel he is destined to succeed at Woking.

Norris for one, feels that he is at home with McLaren. Over the years, he has gotten really familiar with the surroundings and the camaraderie they have built, which made him renew the contract.

The mood seems to be nice on Norris’ part and for McLaren in general. But things weren’t always so happy in Woking. A mid-season revival in terms of form likely kept Norris from turning elsewhere.

How McLaren revived their season and fortunes?

When the 2023 season, McLaren were struggling to even get into the points. After a few months – most notably the Austrian GP – there seemed to be a drastic turnaround in form. Good development under the leadership of new team principal Andrea Stella helped McLaren get competitive again.

Not only were they competitive, they were also competing for podiums. On one or two occasions, Norris felt that the car was good enough to fight for race wins. This showed a massive upward trajectory for the iconic British team.

Likely, any doubts Norris had of looking elsewhere for success seemed to have evaporated, and the Bristol-born driver felt he could sincerely trust the McLaren project. All the Woking team has to do now, is field a competitive car for 2024. With Norris being more motivated than ever, this could be the season McLaren rises back to the top.

Lando Norris was convinced by behind-the-scenes work at McLaren

2023 turned out to be Norris’ best-ever season in F1 with 7 podium finishes. But as experts at The Race suggested, it wasn’t the only thing that convinced Norris. The Briton reported that the workers back at the factory in Woking were very optimistic about the team’s future.

McLaren hired several key figures from other teams, and have built a strong squad behind the scenes. These smart brains will now work together to ensure the best possible results for McLaren. All these factors combined, made any other offer from any other F1 team look lackluster.