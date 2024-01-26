Lando Norris Was Glued to $102 Million McLaren Contract Because of Lackluster Offers From Other Teams

Lando Norris signed a contract extension with McLaren that will keep him in Woking even beyond his previous deal, which was set to expire at the end of the 2025 season. Since he is one of F1’s most talented drivers, he has always been a hot commodity. Regardless, no team did a good enough job to tempt the Bristol-born driver away from his $102 million McLaren contract.

Norris‘ contract renewal with McLaren comes just a day after Charles Leclerc announced the continuation of his journey with Ferrari. The Briton has been with McLaren since day one and remained adamant that he trusts their project.

To make him look away, other teams had to come up with offers that he could not refuse. Unfortunately for them, Norris refused them all. In fact, he didn’t even look at them.

As per The Athletic, Norris said,

“Nothing from any other side was convincing enough to ever want to make me have even a proper look at another team.”

This is a huge statement that reaffirms just how much faith Norris has in McLaren. He admitted that it was an easy decision to once again sign with the team. Now with the 24-year-old having penned a new deal, McLaren can enter the 2024 season feeling confident about their long-term line-up.

Lando Norris can now focus on achieving big things with McLaren

The 2024 silly season was going to be nervy for McLaren, had Lando Norris decided to not extend his deal. Red Bull was reportedly one of the teams lurking around, hoping to get the Briton on board. However, the Milton Keynes-based outfit’s offer may not have been enticing enough to convince Norris to sign for them.

He remains focused on McLaren, and helping the iconic British outfit achieve bigger things. The team made big strides in the latter part of 2023, and will now hope to work wonders in their bid to catch up to Red Bull.

In addition to Norris’ renewal, McLaren fans also have additional comfort, knowing that Oscar Piastri (his teammate) is also tied to the team till 2026. On paper, this is one of the strongest line-ups, and with a good car, one would place their bets on this duo to bring home the world championship.

Piastri and Norris’ partnership is a surety till at least 2026. For now, things after that look unclear. Because Norris’ contract length remains a mystery, and Piastri’s performances will likely decide his future post that season.