What Happened With Max Verstappen Today: Why Did Red Bull Star Retire From Saudi Arabian GP Qualifying?

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix qualifying session witnessed a shocker as Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen retired after the second session.

The Dutchman had dominated the entire race weekend by clocking in the quickest time in all three practice sessions. As a result of his failure to put in a lap time for Q2, at best, Verstappen will start the race in 15th place, provided the team does not face a penalty.

Why did Max Verstappen retire from Saudi Arabian GP qualifying?

While Red Bull Racing is yet to put out a statement about why Max Verstappen retired from the Saudi Arabian GP qualifying, the Dutchman did complain about engine issues.

On the other hand, F1’s official website confirmed the Dutchman’s unavailability from the rest of the qualifying rounds. This exclusion means he is most likely to start from P15 on Sunday.

Max is out of the car and will take no further part in qualifying 💔#SaudiArabianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/OZbjkCPvjX — Formula 1 (@F1) March 18, 2023

Verstappen likely to lose championship lead after a poor qualifying

Max Verstappen entered the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weekend as the championship leader after winning the season opener in Bahrain. The Dutchman is currently at the top of the standings with 25 points, seven points clear of his Red Bull Racing teammate, Sergio Perez.

However, following Verstappen’s retirement from qualifying, he will likely lose his lead in the championship barring a miracle.