What Is the Difference Between Lewis Hamilton’s Honor as MBE and Christian Horner’s Honor as CBE?

Christian Horner had an outstanding 2023 season as he not only led Red Bull to yet another Constructors’ title but he also was nominated for an award recently. The Red Bull team principal has been nominated to be honored with CBE (Commander of the British Empire). Meanwhile, his past compatriot Ron Dennis will be elevated from CBE to KBE, thereby receiving the knighthood in the New Year’s honors, just like Lewis Hamilton did in 2021. Although, what’s the difference between an MBE, CBE, and, the knighthood?

Lewis Hamilton became an MBE back in 2008-09 after winning his maiden world championship in F1. Post that till 2021, his accolade didn’t change before directly getting the knighthood i.e. the KBE, and becoming ‘Sir Lewis Hamilton’.

According to the Gazette, there is a hierarchy of these honors that the British Empire awards. First comes the MBE (Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire). A step above MBE is OBE (Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire).

Then comes the CBE (Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire). Above these three honors is the KBE or DBE, more commonly known as the knighthood. The full form for KBE is Knight Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire.

A man getting KBE will have the ‘Sir’ prefix before his name. Meanwhile, a woman getting the DBE (Dame Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) will have the ‘Dame’ prefix before her name.

As for Horner, he had the OBE before this announcement. Now, at the 2024 ceremony, he will get the CBE. While he won’t be called ‘Sir’, this takes him one step closer to getting a knighthood or KBE.

The investiture ceremonies happen throughout the year at Buckingham Palace or Windsor Castle. So, Horner will get an invite to one of the 30 ceremonies for receiving award insignia as CBE.

A special honor and distinction for Christian Horner

Christian Horner feels humbled after the announcement of his CBE honor. This puts him above many F1 drivers, engineers, and team bosses who have received OBEs and MBEs for their contribution to motorsport.

It includes Red Bull‘s technical genius Adrian Newey who received an OBE in 2012. Meanwhile, Nigel Mansell and Gordon Murray, a car designer who worked for McLaren are other CBEs.

Horner commented on receiving this award by stating, “It was an unexpected distinction a decade ago to be presented with an OBE, and to receive this second award, a CBE, is one for which I am hugely grateful and deeply honored.”

While Horner is honored to receive the award, Bernie Ecclestone once interestingly turned the honor of knighthood down. The former F1 boss stated that he did not need any validation or recognition for his work. Meanwhile, Ecclestone also reportedly turned down the CBE in 1996.

Ecclestone believes that if his work in motorsport did good for the country, it’s great. However, he does not need any acknowledgment for the same with any honor or accolades.