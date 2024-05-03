Patrick Mahomes Reveals the Secret to His Chemistry with Travis Kelce: “He’s Kind Of Like Me”

Jan 28, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (R) celebrate on the stage prior to the trophy presentation after their’ game against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship football game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Mahomes opened up about his tight-knit bond with Travis Kelce in a recent chat with Logan Paul on the “IMPAULSIVE” podcast, shedding light on the secret behind their on-field chemistry. As the dynamic duo of the Kansas City Chiefs, their connection has been instrumental in the team’s success, with both players sharing an uncanny ability to anticipate each other’s moves.

Patrick Mahomes made it crystal clear: Travis Kelce reigns as his top receiver. Mahomes praised his teammate’s sharp intellect and dedication on the field despite Kelce’s lively off-field “party” persona. Their instinctive bond enables them to quickly align their strategies, steering the team from setbacks to triumphs.

“I think our friendship kind of built naturally. He’s kind of, like me. He’s friends with all the boys he grew up with. I am friends with all the boys I grew up with, and we’ve all become just one big friend group. I mean I go on golf trips with some of his buddies without Travis there.”

It’s their seamless synergy that elevates the Kansas City Chiefs to greatness. Mahomes is adamant about keeping Travis in the NFL fold for years to come, recognizing his pivotal role both on and off the field. Their camaraderie extends beyond football, as evidenced by their venture into the culinary world with the launch of 1587 Prime, a steakhouse named after their jersey numbers.

This upscale establishment, spanning 10,000 square feet across two floors, promises a sophisticated dining experience. Complete with private dining rooms, a state-of-the-art chef’s kitchen, and an impressive meat display, 1587 Prime is set to be a culinary haven with subtle nods to Mahomes’ and Kelce’s football legacies.

It’s a delightful way to put it! When in the company of Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce transitions from simply eating to truly dining.

Patrick Mahomes Admits He Can’t Party Like Kelce Brothers Do

It’s understandable that as a father of two, Patrick Mahomes might not keep up with the partying antics of someone like Travis Kelce, who’s known for his vibrant social life. Mahomes candidly admitted that he can’t quite match Kelce’s party stamina, let alone that of Jason Kelce, who also juggles fatherhood.

Parenthood has shifted Mahomes’ priorities, prompting him to bow out of parties earlier than he used to in his pre-fatherhood days. He added:

“Dude, when Jason, like Jason, has kids too, so he has to pick and choose. But when he chooses, he can go. I think it’s something in their blood or something like that man.”

Patrick Mahomes humorously recalled a memorable moment post-Super Bowl LVIII when Jason Kelce donned a Lucha Libre mask while reveling in the celebrations. Mahomes couldn’t fathom where Kelce procured the mask, considering he was by his side throughout the festivities.

Nevertheless, Kelce’s carefree attitude, uninhibited by the mask, epitomized his enjoyment of the moment, as he grooved to the music without a care in the world. While Patrick Mahomes may not keep pace with their partying antics, he cherishes the camaraderie shared with both Travis and Jason, making them fixtures in his circle of friends.