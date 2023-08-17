“What the F*ck Is This?!”: Daniel Ricciardo and His Girlfriend Discover Viral Erotica Novel Ft. Thicc Ric

Daniel Ricciardo has probably enjoyed the Drive to Survive Effect more than any driver on the grid. Already a fan favorite with a strong following, post-DTS the fangirls have only increased. Ricciardo’s good looks and charming personality help his cause; however, things may have gotten a bit out of hand with an erotic novel dedicated to the driver.

A book with a shirtless Daniel Ricciardo straddling a Red Bull car had flooded the internet a couple of weeks ago. The front cover of ‘Overtake My Heart’ also boasts it to be a ‘great gift for mom’, which would be ill-advised.

The description reads: “Follow Emily, a smart and independent woman, as she navigates the thrilling and glamorous world of Formula 1 racing, and tangles with the irresistible, charming playboy, Daniel Ricciardo. Will Emily’s love be enough to tame the notorious heartbreaker? Will Daniel risk his career and reputation for the woman who’s captured his heart?”

Daniel Ricciardo- the shirtless hero of F1 smut

As a friend would, Dax Shepard brought up the strange novel as a talking point on his eff won Podcast. Baffled, he sent Ricciardo a message. “There’s a romance novel… and you’re a lead character in it and I can’t imagine they had your permission.” Shepard then demanded a statement on ‘Thicc Ric Races for Love’

Ricciardo responded to Shepard with a voice note and admitted to knowing nothing about this book. “I think I’m flattered, I don’t know. But I can’t say I’ve heard of it.”

Almost hoping it was a big prank, Ricciardo was interrupted by his girlfriend, Heidi Berger, who found all the details of the book. Looking at the masterpiece he was a part of, Ricciardo’s unfiltered reaction was priceless. “What the hell?” Reading the sultry details, Ricciardo’s voice grew more worried as Berger guffawed in the background.

With nothing much to say, in true Danny Ric fashion, he screamed: “What the f*ck is this?! I look jacked though!”

Danny Ric has fangirls throwing themselves at him

Daniel Ricciardo is no stranger to having girls go wild over him. And Shepard continues to be a witness to the same. During the Miami GP this season, while still a reserve driver for Red Bull, Ricciardo’s fame did not take a hit.

Shepard had recalled the experience of walking through the paddock with Ricciardo. “We were walking with him on the football field and at the very top nosebleed section there were about 200 women, and they were screaming so loud from the very top nosebleeds for Riccardo.”

His co-host had chimed in as well. “they went wild.” Explaining the frenzy Ricciardo caused, Shepherd added, “Oh yeah, they almost committed suicide. They almost jumped off lovesick, just to have him break their fall.”

Clearly, Ricciardo has some sort of effect on the ladies, possibly just enough to make Thicc Ric a bestseller. Will the books soon fly off the shelf? Better grab one while you’re at it.