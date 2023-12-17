Are Daniel Ricciardo and Heidi Berger Still Together?

In August 2022, Daniel Ricciardo broke the hearts of thousands of his female fans by publicly announcing his relationship with Heidi Berger. The duo has taken a cautious approach to ensure their relationship remains as private as possible, not wanting to have the eye of the media on their every move.

However, it doesn’t mean they cut themselves off from the fans completely. The duo often feature each other in their social media updates whenever they are out on a vacation or some other getaway. Ricciardo even started a special photography page on Instagram where Berger often features as the AlphaTauri driver’s muse.

Furthermore, Ricciardo and Heidi featured in photos alongside George Russell and his girlfriend, Carmen Mundt, as the four of them attended a Martin Garrix concert, inciting talks of a double date. However, it wasn’t the only instance where they hung out with another couple from F1.

Only a few months after his return to a driver’s seat in F1, Ricciardo went out on a vacation alongside Berger, but they weren’t the only F1 couple present. Christian Horner and his wife, Geri Halliwell, were also a part of the vacation, along with the rest of their family. While fans of the couple enjoyed seeing them hang out with another F1 couple, some fans even stirred up rumors about the Australian driver’s future in F1.

So, is Daniel Ricciardo still with Heidi Berger?

To recap, Ricciardo went public about his relationship with the daughter of 10-time Grand Prix winner Gerhard Berger back in August 2022 with a photo of them hiking together in California. Another noteworthy aspect of Heidi Berger is that she is a student at NYU. While many might think that the relationship between Ricciardo and Berger was mostly casual, the truth is quite the opposite.

Ricciardo has taken a very serious approach towards things with Berger and even claimed, “I’m in love, I got a good thing going, so yeah. I’ve got a good balance in life right now.” During an interview, Ricciardo also revealed his relationship with the Australian actress gave him the chance to pick the brains of Gerhard Berger, a driver he admires a lot.

Addressing the driving skills of his partner, Ricciardo joked about Berger having no skills behind the steering wheel of a racing car despite being the daughter of a celebrated racer and the girlfriend of another. The duo remains committed to each other, which is a great thing for them, and all of us fans are happy for them (excuse me while I go, cry tears of jealousy).