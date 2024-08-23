“What Would You Do?”: The Question Carlos Sainz Asked Charles Leclerc Before Williams Decision

Carlos Sainz spent the majority of the first half of the 2024 season, looking for a suitable seat for 2025. He had several options to choose from. However, none of them were top teams like Ferrari. Stuck, Sainz resorted to asking his teammate Charles Leclerc for advice.

On the recent episode of the F1:Beyond the Grid podcast, Leclerc spoke about his good relationship with Sainz. Despite their heated battles on the track, they never let animosity develop away from it. As such, when Sainz was confused about his future, he took Leclerc’s help.

“He was sometimes asking me, ‘What would you do?'” Leclerc revealed.

Charles Leclerc says that because of their “good relationship”, Carlos Sainz did seek his advice over Sainz’s own 2025 dilemma. But he’s certain that had much less weight that Sainz’s discussions with his family and management. pic.twitter.com/efZAZozDmt — The Race (@wearetherace) August 22, 2024

Sainz was initially linked to Red Bull and Mercedes — two strong stables, but nothing concrete came out of it. Towards the end of the saga surrounding his future, only Williams, Alpine, and Audi/Sauber were reportedly interested in him. And whatever advice Leclerc gave Sainz, the Madrid-born driver wasn’t swayed by it.

Sainz chose Williams, but Leclerc may have suggested something different. “I’m pretty sure I haven’t influenced his choices at all,” he said.

Leclerc and Sainz will take part in 10 more races together before their four-year stint as teammates comes to an end. The former signed a multi-year contract with Ferrari ahead of the start of the season, and he will be joined by Lewis Hamilton — the seven-time champion — who wants to make it eight in Italy.

BREAKING: Carlos Sainz to join Williams Racing from 2025#F1 pic.twitter.com/3O3ROhrEES — Formula 1 (@F1) July 29, 2024

Meanwhile, Sainz will join a team that has been struggling at the back end of the grid for several years. However, he insisted that he trusts the project and the leadership of Williams under James Vowles.