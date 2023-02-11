When 103 GP Winner Lewis Hamilton Introduced Angela Cullen To The World

Back in 2016, Lewis Hamilton hired a certain physio named Angela Cullen as his personal confidant. Since then the New Zealander has become a familiar face in the F1 paddock and is known by F1 fans Worldwide.

Angela is Lewis’s physiotherapist and is mostly seen accompanying the Mercedes driver. She plays a crucial part in Hamilton’s preparations and recovery before and after every race weekend.

Lewis gave the first glimpse of his talented physio on his Snapchat. An archive of the driver’s snaps shows how he introduced his fans to his aide back in 2016.

Also Read: “Lewis Hamilton reportedly pays Angela Cullen more than $100,000”- How much does the seven-time World Champion’s confidante earn every year

Angela plays an important role in Lewis’s life

Angela Cullen is more than just a physiotherapist for Lewis Hamilton. She is also the 7-time champion’s closest ally, friend and someone that has a lot of importance in his life.

Lewis himself describes having Angela as one of the “greatest things that has happened to me in my life.” The Briton claims Cullen is one of the most hardest-working people in his close circle.

Lewis Hamilton out in London this morning with Angela Cullen, as he prepares for the 2022 season. #F1 Source : [LewisHamilton/IG] pic.twitter.com/ZVPMXBHfLE — F1 Naija 🇳🇬 (@f1_naija) February 7, 2022

He said, “She’s focused, selfless, and she makes my weekends peaceful. Every day I wake up, whatever time it is, she’s just positive – never a single day has she been negative, so that’s very, very important.”

Lewis himself asked Angela if she would be ready to travel to races with him. She agreed and since then has been around the Briton in almost every race so far.

Lewis and Angela even have matching tattoos. The duo have etched the word, ‘Loyalty’ to their wrists.

Also Read: “That wouldn’t be me doing my $113,000 job!”: Lewis Hamilton’s assistant Angela Cullen refuses to let him carry his own bags

Who is Angela Cullen?

Angela Cullen was born in Davenport, New Zealand. Before becoming Lewis Hamilton’s aide, she was a professional Feild Hockey Player and even represented New Zealand until the age of 21. She later moved to the UK where she pursued a degree in health science and physiotherapy.

Angela has worked previously with the British Olympic team amongst a plethora of other elite athletes. She worked with 100 M and 200 M sprinters and the 4 x 100 M Olympic relay team of the 2004 contingent.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angela Cullen (@cullen_angela)

Cullen has worked with Hintsa Performance, who had tie-ups with the Mercedes F1 team. After the death of owner Dr Aki Hintsa, she joined Lewis Hamilton’s personal crew as her physio.

Cullen is married and has two children, a son and a daughter. She is very private about her family and personal life, however, she currently resides in Switzerland.

Also Read: Angela Cullen Husband?: Who is the spouse of Lewis Hamilton’s physiotherapist and most trusted aide