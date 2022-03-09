F1

“When he says he can do better, he is capable of doing so”- Former World Champion confident that Lewis Hamilton will win the 2022 championship

"When he says he can do better, he is capable of doing so"- Former World Champion confident that Lewis Hamilton will win the 2022 championship
Samriddhi Jaiswal

Previous Article
"He felt as an opposition captain that they had them": When Michael Vaughan became Tim Paine's inspiration during Australia's Test series vs Pakistan in 2018
Next Article
Is Devin Booker playing vs the Miami Heat tonight?: Reports claim some highly encouraging news on Suns star ahead of matchup vs Jimmy Butler and co.
F1 Latest News
"When he says he can do better, he is capable of doing so"- Former World Champion confident that Lewis Hamilton will win the 2022 championship
“When he says he can do better, he is capable of doing so”- Former World Champion confident that Lewis Hamilton will win the 2022 championship

Former World Champion is confident that given the loss of 2021, Lewis Hamilton will be…