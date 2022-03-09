“When he says he can do better, he is capable of doing so”- Former World Champion confident that Lewis Hamilton will win the 2022 championship

Former World Champion is confident that given the loss of 2021, Lewis Hamilton will be too eager to take the title in 2022.

Former World Champion Nigel Mansell believes that if Lewis Hamilton has put his mind to it, he will win the 2022 title.

Hamilton lost the 2021 championship in a controversial last lap of the Abu Dhabi GP. He was defeated by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen who claimed his first title in 2021.

Following the controversy, Hamilton decided to go radio silent to make peace with the loss for at least two months. He returned for testing in Barcelona and showed that he is ready for the 2022 championship.

Lewis Hamilton has support in the 2022 battle

Following Hamilton’s appearance on camera and his willingness to fight the title battle again, Mansell is confident that he will achieve it.

The seven-time world champion indicated earlier, “If you think what you saw at the end of the last year was my best, wait till you see this year.”

💬 “It’s about believing in yourself. If you have a goal, an ambition, it’s never losing sight of that.” – @LewisHamilton 💪 pic.twitter.com/RhlsSiFFRG — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) March 1, 2022

Mansell said, “When he says he can do better, he is capable of doing so. He’s going to work hard to put everything right.”

What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger

Furthermore, when Hamilton finally broke his silence after two months he explained what he had been up to.

“Firstly, on one side, I deserve to be able to switch off at the end of the year anyway.

“But I had my whole family around me. It was actually a rare occasion where we’re absolutely all together and just focussed on being present with them.”

Hamilton said he “took time to digest what had happened” in Abu Dhabi, “which is, I think, still difficult to fully understand everything. What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger, so I put my focus into just training, getting healthy and enjoying the time off because it goes quickly.”

“I always feel like through these sorts of experiences you can turn that emotion into strength and into power, and that’s what I’m doing,” said Hamilton. “I’m putting that into my training and putting that into the work that I have with the men and women here in this team.

