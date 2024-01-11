HomeSearch

When ‘Rascal’ Daniel Ricciardo’s Shoey Celebration With Lewis Hamilton Went Wrong – “I Had Stomachache for the Rest of the Afternoon”

Anirban Aly Mandal
|Published

When 'Rascal' Daniel Ricciardo’s Shoey Celebration With Lewis Hamilton Went Wrong - “I Had Stomachache for the Rest of the Afternoon”

Credits: IMAGO / Motorsport Images

Other than being the ‘last of the late brakers‘, Daniel Ricciardo is famous in the F1 paddock for his ‘shoey‘ celebrations. After a two-hour long stints in an F1 car, no one would find drinking champagne out of the racing boots of another driver appetizing. But after the 2020 Emilia Romagna GP at Imola, Lewis Hamilton surprisingly obliged the honey badger as he drank out of Ricciardo’s shoe, on the podium.

In an interview for Australian talk show, The Project, Hamilton revealed, “Oh god! I had a stomach ache for the rest of the afternoon,” when asked about his experience of the ‘shoey‘. The host even apologized “on behalf of Australia” and jokingly labelled Ricciardo a ‘rascal’ for even letting the shoey be a thing!

Hamilton put a philosophical twist to it, though. He said that he always believes in never saying never. Hence, when Ricciardo insisted, he gave in. But he did reveal to the host that he never plans on doing that to himself, ever again.

Despite the stomach ache, things ended on a much better note for Hamilton. As it turns out, Ricciardo actually signed that very boot and sent it to the seven-time world champion later in the season.

Despite Lewis Hamilton’s expectations, McLaren and Daniel Ricciardo failed to click

While on the show, Hamilton sent heaps of praise Ricciardo’s way. The Briton emphasized on the Perth native for being an influential character in the paddock, who embraces him, and for being gifted with immense talent and charisma.

2020 was Ricciardo’s final year with Renault. In 2021, he was to move to McLaren, and even Lewis Hamilton expressed how excited he was to see a driver of Ricciardo’s caliber join the team that gave him his very first F1 world title, back in 2008.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/there_is_no_if/status/1656795933659602945?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

That being said, despite Hamilton’s enthusiasm, Ricciardo’s two-year stint with the iconic British team was nothing short of a nightmare. At the end of the 2022 season, with still a year left on his contract, McLaren decided to sack him albeit with a healthy $18,000,000 severance package.

After a brief sabbatical on the sidelines, Ricciardo seems to have come full circle in life as he gears up for a full racing season with AlphaTauri and the Red Bull family, with whom he began his journey in the first place.

Share this article

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Read more from Anirban Aly Mandal