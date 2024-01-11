When ‘Rascal’ Daniel Ricciardo’s Shoey Celebration With Lewis Hamilton Went Wrong – “I Had Stomachache for the Rest of the Afternoon”

Other than being the ‘last of the late brakers‘, Daniel Ricciardo is famous in the F1 paddock for his ‘shoey‘ celebrations. After a two-hour long stints in an F1 car, no one would find drinking champagne out of the racing boots of another driver appetizing. But after the 2020 Emilia Romagna GP at Imola, Lewis Hamilton surprisingly obliged the honey badger as he drank out of Ricciardo’s shoe, on the podium.

In an interview for Australian talk show, The Project, Hamilton revealed, “Oh god! I had a stomach ache for the rest of the afternoon,” when asked about his experience of the ‘shoey‘. The host even apologized “on behalf of Australia” and jokingly labelled Ricciardo a ‘rascal’ for even letting the shoey be a thing!

Hamilton put a philosophical twist to it, though. He said that he always believes in never saying never. Hence, when Ricciardo insisted, he gave in. But he did reveal to the host that he never plans on doing that to himself, ever again.

Despite the stomach ache, things ended on a much better note for Hamilton. As it turns out, Ricciardo actually signed that very boot and sent it to the seven-time world champion later in the season.

Despite Lewis Hamilton’s expectations, McLaren and Daniel Ricciardo failed to click

While on the show, Hamilton sent heaps of praise Ricciardo’s way. The Briton emphasized on the Perth native for being an influential character in the paddock, who embraces him, and for being gifted with immense talent and charisma.

2020 was Ricciardo’s final year with Renault. In 2021, he was to move to McLaren, and even Lewis Hamilton expressed how excited he was to see a driver of Ricciardo’s caliber join the team that gave him his very first F1 world title, back in 2008.

That being said, despite Hamilton’s enthusiasm, Ricciardo’s two-year stint with the iconic British team was nothing short of a nightmare. At the end of the 2022 season, with still a year left on his contract, McLaren decided to sack him albeit with a healthy $18,000,000 severance package.

After a brief sabbatical on the sidelines, Ricciardo seems to have come full circle in life as he gears up for a full racing season with AlphaTauri and the Red Bull family, with whom he began his journey in the first place.