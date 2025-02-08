When Lando Norris Ended Up Paying Bill for George Russell’s ‘Best Mate’s’ Birthday Dinner

Lando Norris is a focused and disciplined competitor in F1, but the McLaren driver enjoys partying almost—if not just—as much. As a close friend of Martin Garrix, he is often seen letting his hair down with the DJ.

Norris gets wild on the party floor. Last year, things even got a bit out of hand when he hurt himself in Amsterdam just days before the Miami GP. Pictures of his bloody nose went viral on social media, and Garrix, who was at the party, explained how it was because he partied too hard.

“There was a glass that was broken on the top, of the boat. And we were like all partying and having a good time. And he [Norris] takes a sip from the glass and the upper half gave him a cut in the nose,” Garrix said about the incident.

Since then, Norris has developed a rather infamous reputation, as evidenced by George Russell’s claim.

What the Mercedes driver learned from the incident in Amsterdam was that Norris loves to party. So, Norris was the obvious choice when asked which driver would likely buy the first round at the pub.

“Number one would be Lando because he’s…Lando likes to drink,” was Russell’s reply in an interview with SPORTbible.

It also prompted Russell to share an anecdote about how Norris ended up covering the bill for one of his best mate’s birthdays.

“We went out for dinner, and Lando was at the same restaurant. Next thing you know, they’re having a few drinks,” Russell said, explaining how Norris joined his friend’s party by chance. “I left early, and Lando ended up paying for all my friends. So, I still owe him a little bit of money.”

Sadly for Norris, his teammate does not have quite the same reputation.

Russell claims Alex Albon and Oscar Piastri are least likely to party

Having known Albon since their childhood karting days, Russell is well aware of the Thai-British driver’s personality. In the same video, he praised Albon for transforming from a “super shy kid” to someone unafraid to showcase his true self.

While Russell believes Albon has developed a strong personality, he still doesn’t see the 28-year-old as someone who would let loose. “Yeah, Albon is a sensible guy. He’s not… Yeah, he’s not really into his drink,” Russell said when asked who is least likely to buy the first round at a pub.

Alongside Albon, Russell doesn’t see Piastri as someone particularly interested in drinking either—and he would be right.

The Australian revealed in an interview last year that he could “probably count the amount of times” he drank over a season on one hand. “I don’t particularly take pleasure in drinking anyway, so it’s not really something I feel like I’m cutting out of my life or anything like that,” he concluded.

Norris wants to win the Drivers’ title in 2025. So if he does, he can expect Piastri to pass on the celebrations altogether. More drinks for him, though.