Who Is Oliver Bearman’s Girlfriend Alicia Torriani? How Is She Connected With Charles Leclerc’s Brother Lorenzo?

While 2025 will mark Oliver Bearman’s first full-time season in F1, he had already started attracting significant attention last year, thanks to his cameo appearances for Haas and Ferrari. Even his personal life made headlines, particularly his breakup with Estelle Ogilvy over reported cheating allegations.

It took some time for both, especially Ogilvy, to move on from that saga. Bearman too, has done the same now, having started dating another girl named Alicia Stent-Torriani.

Torriani and Bearman began dating sometime around October last year. Torriani attended the 2024 Abu Dhabi GP along with the Leclerc family, as reported by @love4wags – an Instagram account dedicated to the WAGs of F1.

With Bearman kicking off this campaign as a Haas driver in Melbourne, Torriani was spotted in Albert Park, this time with the 19-year-old’s family.

Bearman has had a tough weekend so far, with two crashes preventing him from setting a lap time in qualifying. Provided Haas repairs his car on time, the Briton will start the Australian GP from P20. Thankfully, Torriani was a positive presence in the garage, as pictures showed her looking cheerful alongside Bearman’s family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by F1 | Gossip | Drivers | Races (@f1gossippofficial)

Not much is known about Torriani, mainly because, unlike most WAGs in F1, her Instagram account is private with just over 900 followers. It’s a clear indication that she wishes to keep her personal life low-key, and not share too many details about her relationship with Bearman, just yet.

Going by her LinkedIn profile, however, it’s evident that Torriani comes from a wealthy family. She has done her Bachelor’s degree in Hospitality Management from EHL Hospitality Business School in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Her father Anthony Stent Torriani is the CEO and founder of Monaco Asset Management (MAM), a company established in 1999. He has over 125 clients and around $4.8 billion worth of assets under the company’s management.

Torriani and her family stay in Monaco, which is also home to several F1 drivers. Perhaps Bearman too, will consider shifting soon.

Alicia Stent-Torriani’s work connection with the Leclercs

Torriani has also started following in her father’s footsteps, involving herself in the world of business management. She works as an account manager in a company run by Charles Leclerc‘s brother Lorenzo named All Time.

Given the Leclercs are native Monegasques, its only natural that the Torrianis would be in touch with them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Love 4 Wags F1 (@love4wags)

On Instagram, nearly everyone connected to Leclerc — his current girlfriend Alexandra Saint Mleux, ex Charlotte Sine, brothers Arthur and Lorenzo, and his assistant Joris Trouche, who is also an All Time employee — follows her.

Given Leclerc’s strong bond with Bearman during his time as Ferrari’s reserve driver, Torriani could find herself becoming a familiar face in this circle if her relationship with Bearman continues.