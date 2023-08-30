“Who the Hell Uses Facebook?”: Gen Z Lando Norris Claims $815 Billion Platform Is Not for People of His Kind

The F1 has more than one way to keep the fans happy and engaged when the races are not on. One of them is their show called ‘Grill The Grid.’ In episode 5 of the show on their YouTube channel, a picture from a Facebook post had Lando Norris baffled. The Briton took a dig at the $815 billion worth platform by asking who even uses Facebook anymore and adding his generation is too cool to use the same.

In the latest challenge, ‘the grid’ had to guess who the driver in the photo was by looking at their baby pictures. With Norris dissing the social media platform for not being ‘cool enough’ for his generation, the most iconic part came when his teammate, Oscar Piastri, and Alpine’s Pierre Gasly guessed the same photo to be of Norris.

Lando Norris labels Facebook as being a platform for old people

The Facebook photo shown during a particular segment of the episode had every driver on the grid baffled over who it could be. Answers varied from Max Verstappen to Pierre Gasly to Valtteri Bottas to Lando Norris himself. The 23-year-old had a different focus, however, as he chose to diss Facebook first instead of giving an answer.

“Facebook!? Who the hell uses Facebook? He must be old.”

It turned out to be the photo of a baby Kevin Magnussen. The Danish driver for Haas turns 31 in October, and looking back at the 23-year-old’s words, they might not be entirely wrong. This, however, was not the extent of Norris’ diss session as the driver had more to say about his ‘senior.’

Norris had a little diss-track for Magnussen too

After coming to know it was a photo of Magnussen, the British driver added he had forgotten about the Danish still being on the grid. “Sad times,” he exclaimed as the episode went further along. The rest of the episode was fairly easy for the Gen Z kid.

Norris picked up ten points throughout the episode, doing well for himself by ranking in the top half of the table. However, it is “sad times” for him in the overall leaderboard as he currently finds himself ranked eleventh, alongside Fernando Alonso, with 35 points each. Meanwhile, out on the track, Norris has had better luck as he sees himself in P8 with 75 points and two podium finishes.