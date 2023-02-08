“Why Do We Need To Change It”: Max Verstappen Heaps Praises for Red Bull Livery Amidst Criticism by Fans

Oct 22, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Red Bull Racing Limited driver Max Verstappen (1) of Team Netherlands talks about the passing of Red Bull founder Dietrich Mateschitz (not pictured) after the qualifying session for the U.S. Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Red Bull earlier this month released their car for the 2023 season. However, they instantly got some unpleasant feedback from the fans. Though, people at Red Bull probably would be used to hearing the same things at this part of every year.

The Milton-Keynes-based team presented the same livery color scheme, which they have been apparently using for several years. The fans yet again found it unpleasant seeing the same colors on this year’s Red Bull.

And now find it monotonous, while other teams, after every few years, come up with minor yet conspicuous changes in their car colours. But the current world champions hardly make any efforts to re-design the outfit of their car.

red bull creating their livery every year pic.twitter.com/5D3CvJr1G6 — Maude⁴⁷ (@schumihoney) February 3, 2023

Max Verstappen sees no problem

While the fan reaction would be underwhelming, the main man at Red Bull sees no problem in repeating the livery colours. He rather sees no point in changing them, in fact.

“Our livery has been pretty similar for a couple of years now. But I actually always find that a cool-looking car,” he said. “It shows you the Red Bull colours all over the place, and we have had a lot of success like that, so why do we need to change it up?”

The Red Bull superstar mentioned the only change in the livery this year: the added number of sponsors in the car. And according to him, that’s what only matters.

Red Bull is going for the title this year yet again

With the new regulations in 2022, Red Bull became the biggest force on the grid. With this year having no major upgrades in the regulations, Red Bull is likely to have the command over the title race this year, and that’s why they have been deemed the favorites.

However, Ferrari was the second-best team on the grid, and initial reports from their camp hinted at a promising development in their 2023 project. So, it remains to be seen how good a challenge the Italian side can give them.

On the other hand, Mercedes also aims to get back in the championship fight after seeing the 2022 slump. So, on paper Red Bull could face harder challenges this year. But nothing is concrete before the season starts.

A three-horse race for the championship would only be a treat for F1, as they won’t have to see a decline in viewership in the season-ending races. A replica of the 2021 season is what the bosses of sports require.

