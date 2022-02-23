Why does F1 test in Barcelona?- Here’s everything you need to know

With all the various tracks available around the world, why F1 always heads towards Barcelona for testing?

F1 is back in 2022 with testing underway in Barcelona, Spain. There is a massive and understandable curiosity amongst the fans around testing this year.

The reason for this can be boiled down to mainly two factors. The first is the radical new regulations that have totally revamped the cars. The second is the fact that testing isn’t being broadcast this year.

However, another question still boggles fans even today. Why does F1 decide to always go to the Circuit de Catalunya in Barcelona for testing? A circuit that usually produces lacklustre races is used for arguably the most important session of the year. What gives?



The F1 track of Barcelona

F1 tests at circuits that have all the characteristics that one can expect out of racetracks. The Circuit de Catalunya offers a variety of track characteristics that teams must face through the course of a season. The circuit offers many high and low-speed corners and also high variations in altitude.

There are also corners where altitudes change. All of these characteristics are extremely important for the purpose of data gathering. At the circuit in Barcelona, there are only two areas where there is no change in altitude.

Engineers are able to gather massive amounts of data with the challenging track. One of the biggest bits of information that they seek is the aerodynamic performance of the cars on the demanding track.

Proximity

Another factor that affects the decision over where to hold testing is the proximity. Travelling with all the equipment and staff is expensive. This is why teams prefer to test at a location that can be described as ‘central’.

The majority of the teams are European. Thus Spain is considered the most central location for all of them to travel to Geographically. This way, they save some precious funds and time as well.

The Geographical location also comes with its advantages weather-wise. With testing taking place mostly in February, chances are that other parts of Europe are still snowed-in. Spain offers just the right weather that F1 teams need to get the ideal data. It also remains mostly dry with no rain at this time.

