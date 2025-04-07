Why F1 Drivers, Except Charles Leclerc, Have to Pay at Least $548K to Live in Monaco

Max Verstappen of Oracle Red Bull Racing, Alexander Albon of Williams and Charles Leclerc of Ferrari attend a press conference, ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco | Credits: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Monaco has become home to many F1 drivers over the years because of several reasons—the most discussed one among them being its tax benefits. Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, Lando Norris, Carlos Sainz, and most other drivers from the current grid reside in the principality.

Even former stars of the sport like Nico Rosberg, Daniel Ricciardo, and David Coulthard have been Monaco residents for years.

However, what they all have in common is the financial means to live there, because unless you can prove you’re rich enough, you simply can’t stay in Monaco.

For F1 drivers, that isn’t an issue, as most of them earn millions of dollars in salaries alone, aside from their sponsorship and endorsement deals. But still, they have to do something in particular to get the green light from the authorities.

F1 photographer Kym Illman revealed that drivers have to deposit at least around $548,000 (€500,000) to $3.83 million (€3.5 million) as proof of their wealth.

But there’s more to it.

Another individual, who appears to be a Monegasque public official, mentioned in Illman’s Instagram video the other conditions an F1 driver must meet to attain residency in Monaco.

“In order to become tax resident in Monaco, a pilot [driver] must really live in Monaco,” he stated. “His personal life must be in Monaco. Wife, kids, etc.” Nico Hulkenberg is a classic example of the same, as he lives in an apartment in Monaco with his wife, daughter and a dog.

Also, with F1 drivers being on the road for almost nine months of the year, it’s difficult for them to stay in Monaco full-time. So, there are additional criteria that help them become eligible for residency. Illman revealed that their “economic activities” must be based in Monaco.

“If they live in Monaco, have started companies in Monaco, or relocated their families, they’d likely qualify as tax-free,” he said.

However, for Charles Leclerc, none of these conditions matter. Being a Monegasque by birth, Leclerc has his family and friends based in Monaco itself, and he has grown up there as a native citizen.

The Ferrari driver faces only one restriction as a result of being a Monegasque citizen, though.

Leclerc can’t gamble in Monaco

Besides being a tax haven for F1 drivers and many other millionaire businessmen and wealthy individuals, Monaco has also become a renowned hub for casinos. Rich people from around the world visit them throughout the year.

However, native Monegasques are not allowed to enter and gamble. This is a rule the country’s authorities have created to ensure their original citizens do not lose their wealth.s

In Leclerc’s biography by Adam Hay-Nicholls, they elaborated on this rule.

“It [the rule] was built in 1865 to save the ruling House of Grimaldi [Monaco’s royal family] from bankruptcy. To this day, the 8000 Monegasque among the country’s 40,000 residents are forbidden from entering the casino’s gaming rooms.”

So, even if Leclerc wishes to try his luck at the roulette tables in the casinos that operate just a few minutes away from his house, he cannot do so. But he would perhaps be content with this restriction, given that he has permanent citizenship in the country unlike his peers in F1.