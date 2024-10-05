Why F1 Teams Are Constantly Rejecting Mick Schumacher?

Just three years ago, Mick Schumacher was an F2 champion and many hailed him as the next big thing in F1. He was also a Ferrari junior, and the Maranello-based outfit’s links to Haas (as its engine supplier) landed him a spot on the American team. Unfortunately, Schumacher’s time in F1 turned out to be tumultuous.

In his first year, Haas had a weak mechanical package, and there wasn’t much he could do to fight for points — the most he could aim for. His only objective was to get the better of teammate Nikita Mazepin which was not the biggest challenge.

Schumacher finished ahead of Mazepin (even though neither scored any points) and secured his spot on the 2022 grid. That’s when things became difficult for him. Kevin Magnussen replaced Mazepin and consistently outperformed Schumacher. On top of that, the German driver’s numerous crashes didn’t help his cause. Frustrated, then-Team Principal Guenther Steiner decided not to extend Schumacher’s contract.

Mick Schumacher will leave Haas at the end of the season#F1 pic.twitter.com/Tnz004sRS0 — Formula 1 (@F1) November 17, 2022

Schumacher lost his spot on the grid in 2023, marking the end of a rather short F1 stint for someone as talented. But he didn’t give up. He joined Mercedes as a reserve and made it his mission to claw his way back into the sport with some team. However, they all keep rejecting him.

Why Schumacher is being rejected?

F1 loves young talent. Even when teams are at the top, consistently winning with their current drivers, scouts are always on the lookout for future stars who can compete at the highest level.

Schumacher was once considered in that category, attracting interest from several teams. However, after he left Haas, he was no longer viewed in the same light.

Schumacher’s reputation had declined. Though he excelled in junior categories, he struggled to adapt to F1. By the time he left Haas, newer talents had emerged, making it difficult for him to secure another seat.

Currently, there are several rising stars in the paddock like Oscar Piastri, Franco Colapinto, and soon-to-be rookies Jack Doohan and Oliver Bearman.

Earlier this year, Schumacher participated in a test alongside Doohan, reportedly to fight for a potential Alpine seat in 2025. However, the Australian driver performed better than him and secured the spot instead.

Jack Doohan on ‘strange’ day of testing alongside Mick Schumacher prior to securing his Alpine seat ⬇️#F1https://t.co/AW7IqtxCIb — Formula 1 (@F1) September 5, 2024

With such fierce competition, Schumacher’s return to F1 is even more uncertain.

Schumacher’s present and future

As a Mercedes reserve, Schumacher got time on the simulator and would accompany the team to several races, just to stay in touch with F1. However, team boss Toto Wolff realized that he needed exposure to racing.

Schumacher signed up with Alpine’s World Endurance Championship (WEC) team, with whom he competed in the 24 Hours of Le Mans and other races this year.

However, a mediocre mechanical package didn’t allow him to do well until the recently concluded 6 Hours of Fuji, where the German scored his and Alpine’s first podium in WEC. While Schumacher doesn’t mind WEC, his heart is set on F1. He has often expressed his desire to return to the sport, admitting that WEC doesn’t offer the same excitement as F1.

Nevertheless, the chances of Schumacher getting back to F1, at least in 2025, seem quite low. Almost all teams have their line-up confirmed, except for Audi – a seat for which the likes of Gabriel Bortoleto and Valtteri Bottas are fighting.

Red Bull’s motorsport advisor Helmut Marko, however, ominously stated that failing to get the Audi seat would mark the end of Schumacher’s F1 career.

“I think the Formula One story is over for Schumacher if he doesn’t get that Audi seat,” said Marko. “Then he has to concentrate on the long-distance races in the WEC, where he was already very successful.”