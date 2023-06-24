Will Smith Strangling His ‘Zombie Dog’ in a Movie Made Carlos Sainz Shed Tears for His Own Pet

Will Smith is one of the most famous Hollywood stars in the world. In his distinguished career, he has worked in some blockbuster films, that have touched the lives of many people and won numerous accolades. One of Smith’s movies also had an effect on Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz, who was reduced to tears when the 54-year-old had to strangle his pet dog in a scene.

Advertisement

All F1 drivers, including Carlos Sainz, were recently part of a promotional video. F1’s official YouTube account posted this year’s installment of ”Never Have I Ever’, a game where the drivers had to reveal whether they had done a particular thing in their lives. When the host of this segment asked if the drivers had cried during a movie, most of them said yes.

Advertisement

There were drivers like Charles Leclerc and Fernando Alonso who never shed a tear after watching a film, but the former’s teammate Sainz isn’t as strong. He revealed that a movie starring Will Smith once made him cry.

Carlos Sainz started crying thinking about his own pet

Will Smith was the star of ‘I am Legend’, a sci-fi, post-apocalyptic thriller. The movie was released in 2007, and its story revolved around living creatures turning into zombies because of a rogue virus. Smith’s character, Dr. Robert Neville, was working on a cure by living in an underground city bunker along with his pet dog Samantha. Unfortunately, she got infected with the virus.

Since Robert Neville didn’t have a cure, he had to put his beloved pet down. The scene where he hugs his dog, before strangling her in her final moments, is heartbreaking, and it made Sainz think about his own pet dog.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/VERCAPLESS/status/1672302983747346440?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

In the video, when the host asks Sainz if he cried during a movie, he said, “A little bit. Sometimes with the dog of I am Legend. When the dog becomes a zombie. And Will Smith has to strangle him.”

Advertisement

Sainz thought about the hypothetical situation where he would have to do that to his own dog and cried.

What dog does Sainz have?

According to celebriypets.net, Sainz has a Wirehaired Pointer, whom he calls Piñon. In the past, Sainz has shared multiple stories and posts on Instagram related to Piñon, which the fans absolutely loved.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/ByV033fFAoE/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

The dog in I Am Legend, was Samantha, a German Shepard who was the loyal companion to Robert Neville in the fictional film. Even though their dogs weren’t similar, one could understand the attachment Sainz has to his pet.