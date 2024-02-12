With Lewis Hamilton on the Move, Mick Schumacher Reveals Brief Talks With Toto Wolff to Replace Him

With Lewis Hamilton moving to Ferrari in 2025, there will be a vacancy on one of the most coveted seats in F1. Naturally, many drivers are interested in filling the void, and the team’s development driver, Mick Schumacher, is one of them. The German driver did not race in 2023 but hopes he can be a part of the 2025 F1 grid. To achieve the same, he revealed he had a “brief” conversation with Toto Wolff to take up Hamilton’s seat, as reported by Motorsport.com.

After a dismal stint with Haas, Schumacher had no seat in F1 until Wolff came calling. The Austrian has always been vocal about his support of the German driver and believes he deserves a place on the starting grid. Keeping the same in mind, the 24-year-old held internal talks with the team principal for a chance to partner George Russell.

The conversation between them was short but not entirely without positives. Further discussions will follow soon. Mick said, “Without a doubt, we will be able to talk more in the coming days.”

Schumacher understands that the position will come with a lot of pressure. However, he feels ready for the same and believes he can handle it. With the ultimate decision resting on his shoulders, Schumacher wants to continue driving in F1. It remains his ultimate dream.

For now, the German is focusing his skills on a new adventure. He recently partnered up with Alpine to drive for them in the WEC series. Furthermore, he is keen to race in the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Participation in such events will allow him to stay in touch with competitive racing and be ready for an F1 seat should the opportunity pop up.

A lot to prove for Mick Schumacher

Entering the grid as the legendary Michael Schumacher‘s son, Mick Schumacher, had a lot riding on his shoulders. He joined the Ferrari Driver Academy in 2019 and looked like an exciting prospect. Two years later, he signed a multi-year contract with Haas, leading to his debut on the F1 grid. He opted to use ‘MSC’ as his on-screen initials as an ode to his father. But his performances were nowhere as good.

Schumacher Jr. qualified 19th in his debut race, which was the 2021 Bahrain GP. He finished 16th in the race, being the last of the active drivers to cross the Chequered Flag. No points finish would come his way throughout the year, as he finished the season in P19.

The next year was slightly better, as he finished in P16 with 12 points. However, it wasn’t enough for Haas to retain him. As such, a lot is riding on Schumacher’s shoulders, given his father’s legacy.