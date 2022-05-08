“We have some developments coming later”– Christian Horner reveals Red Bull will only get better from here

Christain Horner reveals that Red Bull will only get better from here after an empathic win in Miami by Max Verstappen against Ferrari.

In Miami, Red Bull took away yet another win, with Max Verstappen scoring maximum points. On the other hand, a decent 12-point contribution came from Sergio Perez.

Thus, it wasn’t a bad weekend for the Milton-Keynes-based team. The Dutchman defended against every challenge on his way to victory. Courtesy of the incredible straight-line speed of Red Bull, Charles Leclerc couldn’t catch Verstappen even after multiple DRS attempts.

Now, after the race, Red Bull boss Christian Horner gives a worrying update to Ferrari. According to him, his team would be adding more upgrades to reduce weight and bolster the calibre of the car.

“We have some developments coming later on in the summer that should help as well and we need to save weight but we are on a good trajectory,” said Horner. “You can improve everywhere. We need to improve slow stuff and lose weight.”

Red Bull is lucky that Charles Leclerc didn’t change tyres

During the safety car, Leclerc missed the opportunity to change the tyres. Thus, Leclerc couldn’t give maximum challenge to Verstappen to win the race, and Horner thinks that’s where Red bull got lucky.

Charles asked what would happen if they pit in the next lap but Ferrari tells him that it‘s too late now. #MiamiGP — tami. (@Vetteleclerc) May 8, 2022

“Just through everything, we had at it. After the SC we were quite lucky that Ferrari did not pit and put on a new tyre for that because they could have put on soft tyres. That neutralised things but when Charles was in DRS we could not shake him off,” added Horner.

Though, the Red Bull team principal also appreciates Verstappen to break Leclerc’s DRS threat. He claims that the Monegasque made an error in between and Verstappen made the most out of it.

“All the temperatures come down and the DRS is so powerful and could close in the first section and then he could pull away from a tenth, a tenth.. then I think Charles had a moment and Max used it and broke the DRS,” he said.

