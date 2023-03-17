Charles Leclerc Rips Up False Ferrari Narrative After Nightmare Start to F1 Season

Charles Leclerc’s chance to make a good first impression on behalf of the Scuderia ended before he could cross the finish line at the Bahrain International Circuit. A continuation of the deplorable state of affairs at Ferrari, the DNF was salt on the wounds inflicted by Red Bull’s beastly pace.

Hence, whispers on the paddock were that a frustrated Leclerc ran to Ferrari chairman John Elkann regarding the uncertainties in the air of Maranello. However, in a recent statement, Leclerc unveils what actually happened.

Charles Leclerc spills the beans on Ferrari rumors

Regarding the rumors circulating, Leclerc clears the air by saying, “This is absolutely untrue.” Leclerc despises the number of whispers spreading around the Prancing Horses, adding that “or once 90% of them were completely unfounded.”

Uniti tutto è possibile ❤️ After our first race of the season, Fred, joined by Charles and Carlos, held a meeting for all our GES employees. A chance to discuss our weekend, the challenges we faced and the future ahead 💪 pic.twitter.com/0c44NtroUp — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) March 9, 2023

Despite being troubled by it, Leclerc also added that he doesn’t know where these stories are stemming from, but will not waste his energy trying to solve this. “We just need to be on it, and focus on ourselves.”

Further, with the mass exodus taking place at Ferrari, it has given room for suggestions of other members’ exits. Leclerc claims that as he heard of these, he made his way back to Maranello- where everything remained as pretty as a picture.

Also read: Fred Vasseur Fires Charles Leclerc Warning to Rivals Despite Ferrari Superstar’s 10-Place Grid Penalty

“At first, I was not sure how the team is going to react to it. But then we’ve had a meeting with a whole team…I was really surprised. Everybody’s fully on it and fully positive.”

Carlos Sainz backs his teammate

Sainz also chimed in; “It is a lot better than what the news makes it sound like.” With all the gossip, it makes it seem like the team is in complete disarray. However, the reality is, Ferrari knows they’ve fallen behind and need to improve.

The Scuderia have set up targets, and are working towards it despite the world working against them. “Some call it crisis, but we’ve only done one race and it’s impossible to judge the performance in this race.”

All in all, Ferrari realizes the situation it currently faces, and is in an uphill battle against Red Bull. However, the passionate Italian blood coursing through its legacy refuses to see it give up. After coming oh-so-close in 2022, silly mistakes and questionable moves will not mar Ferrari’s title chances once again.