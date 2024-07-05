Wounded Over Recent Rejection, Toto Wolff Mocks Fernando Alonso’s Career

When Ferrari announced Lewis Hamilton as its signing for 2025, Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolff set about a mission to look for an apt replacement. Wanting to sign a World Champion to fill in the seat vacated by a seven-time winner, Wolff set his eyes on Fernando Alonso, who swiftly rejected a move. Wolff, however, hasn’t forgotten it with time and hit back at Alonso, taking a sly dig at the 42-year-old’s career choices.

Speaking to Mundo Deportivo, Wolff placed Alonso high on the list of all-time greats. However, the Mercedes boss also took a dig at the Spaniard’s career choices, claiming he could have won much more than two world championships. “Fernando would have had many more titles if he had managed his career differently,” he said.

When Hamilton’s departure was announced, Alonso was one of the first alternatives Wolff wanted to bring to Mercedes. The situation was favorable for Wolff, given Alonso did not have a contract for 2025 back then. However, Alonso preferred Aston Martin over the Brackley-based outfit.

Toto Wolff confirms that Fernando Alonso showed no interest in joining Mercedes at the start of the year: “At the beginning of the year, we considered the option of Fernando Alonso, but at that time Fernando was not interested in driving for Mercedes. “[…] Fernando would have… pic.twitter.com/Uat9wfJ9ve — Fastest Pitstop (@FastestPitStop) July 4, 2024

Even before Wolff’s 2024 offer, Alonso had a chance to join Mercedes in the past. However, his poor relationship at McLaren with Dieter Zetsche, who later moved to Mercedes, put an end to those links.

For Alonso, on the other hand, a choice was never really on the cards.

Mercedes and Toto Wolff not attractive enough for Fernando Alonso

Back in April, Alonso was yet to finalize his future in F1 but was in no rush to do so. Continuing with Aston Martin was a certain priority for him, but hearing other teams out was also on the cards. However, Mercedes never made the list for the Spaniard, given the team’s performances.

Fernando Alonso on a potential F1 2025 move: “Mercedes is behind now, so it doesn’t feel that attractive!”#FernandoAlonso #F1 #Mercedes https://t.co/cqW8FKko5y — PlanetF1 (@Planet_F1) April 9, 2024

Per the 42-year-old, the Silver Arrows were just not “attractive“ enough to lure him in. At the time, Mercedes was behind Aston Martin in terms of race pace, and Alonso wanted no part to play in Wolff’s team. He admitted to being happy being 44 seconds behind race leaders, which was still better than the Silver Arrows were at that point.

Ironically, the tables have turned since then. Mercedes has shown significant improvements and is starting to give the top three teams a run for their money. Outshining Ferrari in the last two races, the Brackley-based team has now also won a race in 2024- their first since Brazil ’22. Glory, however, continues to elude Alonso as Aston Martin’s performances have taken a turn for the worse.