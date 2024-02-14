Former Mercedes Boss Lauds Lewis Hamilton’s off the Track Ventures – “He’s Remarkable”

Apart from being one of the greatest F1 drivers of all time, Lewis Hamilton has also been labeled as a perfect human being. At least this is what Norbert Haug, a former Mercedes boss believes. He thinks the seven-time world champion is not only the most influential driver alive, but also lauded his ventures away from the F1 circuits.

Speaking about this, Haug, who helped Mercedes re-enter F1 in 1993, said as per a post by deni on X,

“He’s perfect for me. I mean, what mark has he made on Formula 1? Why do people say that Formula 1 has a single superstar? Of course, Verstappen is the fastest, he’s maturing. But all the statements that Lewis makes, his appearances, his activities off the track, his fight for equal treatment of both genders and colors. That’s very remarkable.”

Notably, Hamilton is a man known for his various ventures away from the world of F1. He is a huge advocate for more diversity, and is looking to make F1 more inclusive for black people. Racism is another issue Hamilton takes a huge stand against.

Hamilton, an active voice against racism, took a knee before taking part in several races in 2020 and wore t-shirts that showcased the Black Lives Matter slogan. Apart from these, Hamilton’s protest against human rights in the Middle East also earned him plaudits all over.

The British driver criticized the human rights issues in countries like Qatar and Saudi Arabia in addition to talking about LGBTQ+ rights in Hungary. These have made him a larger than life figure, with people who don’t follow F1 becoming his fans.

Lewis Hamilton and his initiatives

Together with Sebastian Vettel, Lewis Hamilton urged the F1 governing body to reduce carbon emissions to save the environment. This is one of the reasons why he sold off his Bombardier Challenger 605 private jet years ago. Interestingly, citing his own benefit, he also shifted to a vegan diet and asked everyone to do the same.

Admittedly, the British F1 star also runs Mission 44, a non-governmental organization built to support bold groups and leaders, and “reimagine the future and empower young people from underserved communities.” Through Mission 44, Hamilton enables education, employment, and empowerment. All in all, Haug’s preference to call Lewis Hamilton a “perfect” human being might not be so random.

In Hamilton’s quest to be the unofficial voice of F1, Mercedes, and Wolff have been of immense help. The team from Brackley supported the British driver and his initiatives with ample funding throughout his decade-long career at Mercedes. They also provided him with enough financial backing to carry forward the work for humanity.

Now, Hamilton is all set to move to Ferrari next season. However, his voice for things away from F1 will continue to be the same. John Elkann and the Prancing Horse already promised the seven-time world champion sufficient funding for his Mission 44 and other initiatives.