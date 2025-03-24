“You Are Not Dealing With Toto Anymore”: Fans Appreciate Vasseur Standing up for Lewis Hamilton

F1 Grand Prix Of China Frederic Vasseur of France and Scuderia Ferrari arrives at the track during the F1 Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit in Shanghai, China, on March 23, 2025 | Credits- IMAGO / NurPhoto

Lewis Hamilton visibly struggled with pace at the Chinese Grand Prix on Sunday, prompting Ferrari to swap him with Charles Leclerc, who was right behind. Despite a broken front wing, Leclerc was arguably the faster Ferrari driver on the day.

What wasn’t clear at the time, however, was who initiated the swap. Team orders are nothing new, and most viewers assumed Ferrari had forced Hamilton to surrender P5 to his teammate. The team radio aired during the broadcast suggested Hamilton was unhappy with the timing and placement of the switch.

This frustrated team principal Fred Vasseur, who later revealed that it was actually Hamilton who requested the position swap.

Fans misinterpreted the situation because the broadcasters aired only a specific part of Hamilton’s message, making it seem as though he opposed the move. “This is a joke from FOM,” Vasseur said.

“The first call came from Lewis—he asked us to swap. But to make the show, to create controversy, they broadcast only the second part of the conversation,” he added.

This isn’t surprising, as Hamilton admitted mid-race that he was not at his best, and felt Leclerc had a better chance of securing a podium. However, Vasseur saw the need to defend his driver from critics—something Hamilton’s fans have become quite unaccustomed to.

Referencing Toto Wolff’s rumored falling out with Hamilton, a fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “A team principal that defends Lewis? Who would’ve thought.”

a team principal that defends lewis? who would’ve thought https://t.co/lkqwBWArfL — lauren (@lewisprix) March 24, 2025

“Fred said you are not dealing with Toto anymore. You will respect my driver and report the events accurately. Thank you, Fred,” another user wrote, making a more direct comparison to the Mercedes CEO.

Fred said you are not dealing with Toto anymore. You will respect my driver and report the events accurately. Thank you, Fred https://t.co/SqqlKHklI7 — V (@hammertimev) March 24, 2025

Hamilton’s fanbase, once highly supportive of Wolff, has turned on him in recent years, with many believing that his failure to protect and support the Briton ultimately led to Hamilton’s departure from Mercedes after 12 years.

The fact that FOM personally apologized to smooth over any tension between them and their cash cow tickles me. The important part is that 44 has a TP who will defend him against misrepresentation in the media/broadcast, I couldn’t be more grateful. A new era indeed. https://t.co/o6oKQCBLXJ — Athena (@tarmactorque) March 24, 2025

In fact, Wolff softened his stance on Max Verstappen after years of calling out the Dutchman, particularly in the aftermath of the controversial 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, where Hamilton lost the title in heartbreaking fashion.

In a 2024 interview, Wolff admitted that he regretted not checking in on Verstappen after his crash at Silverstone that year. In season seven of Drive to Survive, he revealed that the only reason he never held talks with Verstappen was that Hamilton had made him promise not to— a promise he later intended to break.

Hamilton shares a much better relationship with Vasseur. The two have known each other for around 20 years, with Vasseur serving as the Briton’s mentor during his GP2 days. Naturally, some of Vasseur’s affection for Hamilton may stem from this long-standing bond.