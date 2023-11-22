You Can Hear It in Christian’s Voice”: Tortured Lewis Hamilton Eavesdrops on Max Verstappen and Comes to a Profound Conclusion

Since the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton has endured a two-year winless streak, and his prospects for victory in the next race appear bleak due to Max Verstappen’s sustained dominance. Meanwhile, the Dutchman is on track to claim his 44th win at the upcoming Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, having emerged victorious in 43 out of the last 65 races since 2021. However, during this agonizing winless period for Lewis Hamilton, he crafted a strategy to listen in on discussions between Verstappen and Christian Horner, leading to a profound realization.

Max Verstappen has had an exceptional 2023 season, breaking numerous records and claiming an impressive 18 victories. Besides, his outstanding performance suggests that he is likely to secure his 19th race win in the upcoming Abu Dhabi race, surpassing Sebastian Vettel’s record of 53 Grand Prix victories.

Certainly, Verstappen’s sustained dominance in F1 has led to a sense of monotony for some fans. However, he’s not the first to experience this kind of prolonged dominance, as seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton has also ruled the F1 track during the hybrid era. Considering this context, Hamilton has brought up a fascinating point regarding the importance of preserving perspective and excitement over extended stretches of success.

In an interview with Channel 4, Lewis Hamilton said he believed Red Bull was having difficulty keeping perspective because of their extended reign of dominance. He said, “When you have so much success, no matter how hard you try it’s hard to keep things in perspective. I even hear it in Christian Horner’s voice when Max wins, he doesn’t know what to say. He’s like: ‘Here we go again. Good job, Max. Good job.”

Moreover, Hamilton also underscored his longing for victory after an extended period of disappointment, expressing that any win now would bring a heightened sense of achievement. However, while wrapping up, he acknowledged that the genuine excitement fades compared to a driver’s initial triumph, especially when victories become routine for both him and the team.

What impression does Max Verstappen’s continued dominance hold with Lewis Hamilton and the team?

Max Verstappen has demonstrated significant dominance throughout the 2023 season. Seated in his formidable RB19, the Dutchman has often outpaced the second-best on the grid by impressive margins exceeding 20 seconds. Continuing his impressive streak, Max Verstappen concluded the Belgian Grand Prix with yet another dazzling performance.

However, what really caught fans’ attention was Lewis Hamilton’s surprising response when he was questioned about the Dutch driver’s ongoing dominance. According to ESPNF1, Lewis Hamilton quoted Michael Myers’ character in “Austin Powers: Goldmember” to characterize Max Verstappen’s performance. He said, ” What do you want me to say?! I haven’t spoken to him. He’s having a smoke and a pancake.”

During the Belgian GP, Verstappen had a relaxed stint, engaging in exchanges with race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase. At one instance, he jokingly suggested stopping to provide pit stop practice for the Red Bull team. Observing this nonchalant response, Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff shared his perspective on the situation.

The Austrian said, “ He has all the reasons to be a little bit cheeky. He’s just driving circles around everybody else on merit. There’s nothing else to say about that.” Upon seeing these visuals, Toto Wolff and his team clearly felt disappointed. That is because despite deploying various strategies to surpass Verstappen, the Silver Arrows’ efforts have fallen short, resulting in only aggravation and disappointment.