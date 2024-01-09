You Can Take the Girl out of Mercedes, but You Can’t Take the Mercedes out of the Girl: Angela Cullen Flexes $1.4M Whip That Screams Toto Wolff

Last year, Lewis Hamilton and his long-time performance coach and close associate, Angela Cullen, parted ways. The seven-time champion worked with Cullen since 2016, and the latter played a big role in Hamilton securing four world championships. When Cullen departed, she expressed her intention to embark on a new adventure, and it seems that this journey still involves Mercedes.

In a recent Instagram post, Angela Cullen showcased a Mercedes vehicle worth $1.4 million with a ski rack, echoing the style favored by Mercedes boss Toto Wolff. While the post primarily highlighted a vintage Mercedes Benz 300 SL Gullwing produced in the 1950’s, what captivated the audience was the caption.

She wrote,

“Paradise isn’t always tropical. What’s your little piece of paradise?”

This phrase implies that one should have an open mind when searching for fulfillment since happiness or perfection might be discovered in strange or unusual places.

Cullen is currently on a journey to find personal fulfillment, exploring a destination she has always wanted to visit during her time away from F1ormula 1. As an example, we can examine one of her Instagram posts in which she provided perspectives on the psychological shifts associated with the arrival of the new year.

She subtly referenced a “desire for change,” being open to “fresh opportunities,” and daring to “dream big.” Perhaps this New Year message could suggest that Cullen is contemplating a return to Formula 1. However whether that involves reuniting with Hamilton, collaborating with another team, or working with a different driver still remains unknown.

What salary did Angela Cullen receive from Lewis Hamilton before their parting ways?

2023 was tumultuous for Lewis Hamilton as he navigated the emotional challenge of parting ways with his close associate, Angela Cullen. Following their separation, a report from Crash.net unveiled the substantial earnings Cullen received from Hamilton, amounting to a remarkable $100,000 per race.

This translated to an eye-watering $2.2 million for covering all 22 races in the season. Notably, Hamilton’s considerable wealth, stemming not only from his Mercedes contract but also from lucrative endorsements and sponsorships, places Cullen in a unique position among F1 team physiotherapists. According to Judge13, Cullen’s salary surpasses the estimated average earnings of other physios, who typically receive around $76,677 for their services.

Nevertheless, The substantial compensation provided by Lewis Hamilton to Angela Cullen finds its rationale in her multifaceted role beyond enhancing the physical well-being of him. Cullen played a pivotal part in overseeing various aspects of his daily life, extending to the meticulous management of travel arrangements preceding race weekends. Therefore as a result her unwavering dedication and hard work Cullen has amassed a substantial fortune.

Various sources estimate her net worth to be around $15 million, underscoring the financial success she has achieved. However for the unawares Cullen’s association with Hamilton dates back to 2016 when she accepted his invitation to serve as his physio during race weekends. Hamilton himself acknowledged seeking Cullen’s expertise in addressing neck issues. In essence, Angela Cullen’s professional journey alongside Lewis Hamilton in Formula 1 has undoubtedly proven to be a lucrative endeavor, contributing significantly to her wealth.