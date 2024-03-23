Angela Cullen Back on Track After Lewis Hamilton Split- Just With a New Driver

Famous for having worked alongside Lewis Hamilton as his physiotherapist and personal assistant, Angela Cullen is back working in the world of motorsports. She left Hamilton’s side in March 2023 after the two parties mutually agreed to part ways. But instead of returning to F1, Cullen will now be touring America in the IndyCar series. Per an update on X by Jenna Fryer, 49-year-old Cullen is working with IndyCar racer Marcus Armstrong this season.

The New Zealand physiotherapist will be siding with her compatriot, Armstrong, for the entirety of the 2024 season. Armstrong drives for Chip Ganassi Racing and is competing in only his second season. He was once a Ferrari Academy driver academy and displayed their colors in both F3 and F2.

Unfortunately, his junior Formula stints weren’t good enough to bring up discussions about an F1 future. As a result, he moved to Chip Ganassi in the IndyCar series, where he will be working with Cullen, Hamilton’s right hand for seven years.

Cullen helped Hamilton both inside and outside the world of F1. She was a pivotal figure in the Stevenage-born driver’s life, helping him win the later titles in his career, owing to her expertise in keeping him physically and mentally fit. They became very close friends and stayed in touch even after their split in 2023.

Lewis Hamilton admitted to missing Cullen after their split

After Hamilton and Cullen went their separate ways in 2023, the British driver admitted that he missed Cullen every day. Speaking to L’Equipe, he claimed Cullen was a “breath of fresh air” for him. The 39-year-old spoke about how Cullen helped him prepare for races, and stay on the top of his game. “She was and still is a good friend,” added Hamilton.

Furthermore, Hamilton also revealed he and Cullen are in constant touch with each other. In fact, they also have plans to engage in adventure sports together some time in the future, something they have often thought of doing. He expressed his gratitude to Cullen for everything that she did for him and claimed adjusting one’s routine is always a must, and his team helped him achieve that.