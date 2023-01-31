“You Think That You Know”: Kimi Raikkonen Once Told Ted Kravitz That Media Knows Nothing About Him Despite Him Being a Celebrity

Kimi Raikkonen is among the most colourful characters in Formula 1. Ever since he retired, he has hardly been in touch with the media and is living away from all the frenzy.

However, in his active years, he was hardly ever known for his media interactions. His blunt and funny one-liners could have been a treat for the fans, but the journalists could have had difficulty getting substance from him.

But in all honesty, Raikkonen never dodged a quality question and has been open about his dislike towards increasing races and politics in the sport. But when it comes to his personal life, he has been secretive in that regard. And often snubbed them with funny replies.

Kimi Raikkonen gives a witty answer to Ted Kravitz

The Finn race driver was in Austin for the US Grand Prix in 2018. When he reached there, Ted Kravitz asked about his life. The Skysports report claimed Raikkonen hardly posts about his life on social media.

But all the knowledge about him comes from Minttu Raikkonen, the wife of the 2007 world champion. In response, Raikkonen told him that he and the media knew nothing about him.

Just try and watch this without laughing…@TedKravitz asks Kimi Raikkonen about his birthday celebrations and, well, Kimi was Kimi in response!

Raikkonen, that weekend was mesmerizing. The Finn race driver recorded his last F1 win as he was announced to be departing Ferrari at the season end to make way for Charles Leclerc.

Giving time to family

After his Ferrari stint, Raikkonen wasn’t done with F1. He spent the next three years with Alfa Romeo before ending his career. He talked to the media extensively in his last few F1 days.

He talked about his post-retirement plans and claimed he wants to spend time with his family, as he lost a lot of that due to a hectic schedule around his racing career.

But Raikkonen can go away from motorsports, but motorsports can’t go away from him. Nowadays, he is seen with Robin Raikkonen, his 8-year-old son, who is getting into karting, and his father is there to guide him. In 2022, the former Ferrari star also gave a rare NASCAR cameo.

