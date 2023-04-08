‘You Were Not World Champion’: Fernando Alonso Once Brutally Slammed Ex-F1 Driver Johnny Herbert

Fernando Alonso once brutally hit back at former F1 driver Johnny Herbert after the 58-year-old seemingly passed some suggestions about retirement that had irked the Spaniard. Herbert has been all over the news recently after he revealed the reason behind his sacking by Sky Sports F1 as a commentator.

In his revelation, Herbert stated that he did not want to quit Sky Sports. He believes that the British sports channel was not pleased by his social media activity and hence decided to part ways with him after more than a decade together.

Fernando Alonso once slammed Johnny Herbert

In an interaction with Sky Sports F1 in 2016, Fernando Alonso gave one brutal reason to Johnny Herbert why he chose to retire and become a commentator. After shaking the 58-year-old’s hand, Alonso told him “I was a world champion. You ended up as a commentator because you were not a world champion mate”.

Alonso made these brutal remarks to Herbert shortly after the 58-year-old had explained before the Bahrain Grand Prix in 2016 how the Spaniard was not passionate enough about the sport. Herbert had stated that a ‘passionate’ F1 driver is one who wants to get back in the car immediately after they have an accident.

Herbert went on to add how Alonso was potentially having a drop-off in his career at this point and why he should take it as a sign to retire. It is fair to say that the 41-year-old was not pleased with these remarks and hence hit back at Herbert with a brutal dig.

Alonso is one of the all-time greats

With two championships and 32 race wins, there is no denying that Alonso is one of the greatest drivers on the current grid if not in history. The Spaniard is one of the few drivers who are part of an elite club that has clinched more than 100 podiums in their illustrious careers.

Most of Alonso’s success came at Renault when he had a car that was quick and capable of winning world championships. Even though his success since then has seemingly dried out, what is most intriguing about his career is his ability to deliver extraordinary results with cars that have had relatively low performance.

His Ferrari days from 2010 to 2014 are a prime example of the same. The Spaniard finished the championship in second on three occasions during this period in a car that many would not believe was capable of fighting at the front.

And he seems to be making his fans reminisce about the past once again with his brilliant drives this season. Alonso has finished on the podium in all three races of the season so far and is currently third in the championship.