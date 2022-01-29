“You’re trying to win, respect that”- Toto Wolff says his wife maintained truce between him and Christian Horner

Toto Wolff and Christian Horner had arguments on several occasions in the heat of winning the championship in the 2021 seas0n.

The 2021 championship season was by far the most intense F1 battle for the drivers’ title. There were several incidences that heated up the tournament and several calls from the stewards.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen created a 32 point lead from Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton in summer but the latter bridged the gap. Both the drivers entered the final race level-on points and Max Verstappen ultimately stormed through the track to win his maiden title.

On several occasions, the team bosses – Toto Wolff and Christian Horner – had bitter arguments with the latter saying that he does not need to “kiss Toto’s a** like others do.”

However, Wolff now regrets having such conflicts with his Red Bull counterpart. He also said that his wife maintained a truce between the two.

Wolff explained, “Susie pointed that out to me very clearly.” His wife, Formula E Ventura team boss Susie Wolff slapped him on the wrist at home for how the relationship between Wolff and Horner was playing out.

“She said, ‘Why are you having these kinds of discussions? You’re trying to win, respect that. Even if someone goes in that direction, you don’t have to’. That’s called female social intelligence!”

Toto Wolff says men lack intelligence

The fans have seen Wolff get aggressive on TV. Whether it is hammering down on the table or smashing his headsets or Wolff’s radio messages. After the Abu Dhabi GP, Wolff even called for a ban on the broadcasting of radio conversations between the team boss and the race directors.

“May the best man and the best team win.” Toto Wolff and Christian Horner shake hands in their final news conference ahead of the championship-deciding #AbuDhabiGP 🤝 pic.twitter.com/9tYrTiqhDl — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) December 10, 2021

The Austrian believes that men have sometimes too many hormones and they lack intelligence as compared to women.

At the end of the 2021 season, Red Bull took the drivers’ title while Mercedes won their eighth constructors’ championship. Both Horner and Wolff congratulated each other on their respective wins.

