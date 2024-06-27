YouTube Video Sparks Rift Among Ferrari Fans as Charles Leclerc-Carlos Sainz Tensions Soar

Throughout the current F1 season, Carlos Sainz has had the better pace in the first few races with Charles Leclerc performing better since the new upgrade. The Spanish GP was the crucial moment where the tensions boiled over. Amid all this, Ferrari’s social media blunder is being slammed by the fans creating a rift between them.

Ferrari uploaded the Spanish GP Full Access on YouTube. It is the insider montage from the weekend for the team. The issue was not with the video but its thumbnail. Only Leclerc was on the thumbnail of the video despite it being Sainz’s home race. The Italian team rectified its mistake and edited the thumbnail to add Sainz, but it was too late. Fans noticed the Spaniard’s absence and slammed Ferrari.

The Scuderia was criticized for its decision to retain Leclerc alongside Lewis Hamilton. Sainz seemed to be the more complete driver in 2023 yet Ferrari went ahead with Leclerc. It has been long assumed that Leclerc has been Ferrari’s golden boy; one they’ve put the championship hopes on.

Nonetheless, now Sainz is driving to prove that Ferrari made a mistake by kicking him out. At the same time, Leclerc is trying to prove that he’s the better driver. As a result, the two came together at the Spanish GP. Going into Turn 1, Sainz was ahead and took the outside line. Leclerc was squeezed on the inside and had to ride a lot of the curb. The two ended up colliding.

Valtteri Bottas with popcorn in his hand, enjoying season 2 of House of the Dragon starring Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz pic.twitter.com/PCYoEWUKy1 — Marc | Formula 1 (@433_marc) June 23, 2024

Post-race, Leclerc spewed some spicy words for his teammate. Monegasque explained how the team had decided to save tires at that point in the race, yet Sainz went on the attack. He further attacked the Spaniard for not leaving space and explained that Sainz made the move because “he wanted to do something spectacular” for his home race.

Sainz explained how he attempted to undercut and pass Mercedes with the fresh rubber. Calling Leclerc a crybaby, he added, “I think too many times he complains after a race about something.” Fans slammed Leclerc for his comments about Sainz explaining how the Spaniard supported him at the Monaco GP.

With fans already being unhappy with Leclerc’s comments, the alarm was set off by Ferrari’s thumbnail blunder.

Fans slam Ferrari for Social Media blunder but are split in their beliefs

Charles Leclerc has been facing the wrath of the fans after his Spanish GP comments. Yet, Ferrari hasn’t done anything about the negative comments towards Leclerc. However, the Scuderia did notice fans slamming them for not putting Carlos Sainz on the thumbnail as they then changed it. Some fans have now come out slamming Ferrari for not taking action against the hate in comments towards Leclerc.

scuderia ferrari when charles is being harassed and made fun of for personal family tragedies: scuderia ferrari when user chili55smooth is upset over a thumbnail: imsososorrypleasepleaseforgivemepleaseimsososrry — amy (@scuderiaamy) June 26, 2024

ferrari taking notice of all the comments on social media and changing the thumbnail but choosing to remain radio silent when charles is being dragged under their posts and by media pages…. — sahii (@_lecmilton) June 26, 2024

On the other hand, people are criticizing for not putting Sainz in the thumbnail in the first place as it was his home race.

pissing me off that charles graphic is too big like they knew he’s gonna be the main subject for the thumbnail for spanish gp when your Spanish driver is THERE??? be fr right now Ferrari pic.twitter.com/qS170jRX77 — anet (@legosainz) June 26, 2024

Some came out to suggest that Ferrari, not putting Sainz in the video shows who their priority is in terms of drivers. Fans called out the disrespect towards Sainz.

fuck you ferrari for leaving carlos out of the original thumbnail ON HIS HOME RACE. it’s so obvious who the priority is and it is sickening. even tho i am a charles and carlos fan, i hate to see the disrespect towards carlos. he doesn’t deserve it. pic.twitter.com/oqmfrwW2WG — nat ౨ৎ (@F0RZACHARLOS) June 26, 2024

Although the Tifosi were divided in their beliefs, both groups had a common target and attacked Ferrari.