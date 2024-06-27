mobile app bar

YouTube Video Sparks Rift Among Ferrari Fans as Charles Leclerc-Carlos Sainz Tensions Soar

Pranay Bhagi
Published

IMAGO / Jan Huebner

Throughout the current F1 season, Carlos Sainz has had the better pace in the first few races with Charles Leclerc performing better since the new upgrade. The Spanish GP was the crucial moment where the tensions boiled over. Amid all this, Ferrari’s social media blunder is being slammed by the fans creating a rift between them.

Ferrari uploaded the Spanish GP Full Access on YouTube. It is the insider montage from the weekend for the team. The issue was not with the video but its thumbnail. Only Leclerc was on the thumbnail of the video despite it being Sainz’s home race. The Italian team rectified its mistake and edited the thumbnail to add Sainz, but it was too late. Fans noticed the Spaniard’s absence and slammed Ferrari.

The Scuderia was criticized for its decision to retain Leclerc alongside Lewis Hamilton. Sainz seemed to be the more complete driver in 2023 yet Ferrari went ahead with Leclerc. It has been long assumed that Leclerc has been Ferrari’s golden boy; one they’ve put the championship hopes on. 

Nonetheless, now Sainz is driving to prove that Ferrari made a mistake by kicking him out. At the same time, Leclerc is trying to prove that he’s the better driver. As a result, the two came together at the Spanish GP. Going into Turn 1, Sainz was ahead and took the outside line. Leclerc was squeezed on the inside and had to ride a lot of the curb. The two ended up colliding.

Post-race, Leclerc spewed some spicy words for his teammate. Monegasque explained how the team had decided to save tires at that point in the race, yet Sainz went on the attack. He further attacked the Spaniard for not leaving space and explained that Sainz made the move because “he wanted to do something spectacular” for his home race. 

Sainz explained how he attempted to undercut and pass Mercedes with the fresh rubber. Calling Leclerc a crybaby, he added, “I think too many times he complains after a race about something.” Fans slammed Leclerc for his comments about Sainz explaining how the Spaniard supported him at the Monaco GP. 

With fans already being unhappy with Leclerc’s comments, the alarm was set off by Ferrari’s thumbnail blunder.

Fans slam Ferrari for Social Media blunder but are split in their beliefs 

Charles Leclerc has been facing the wrath of the fans after his Spanish GP comments. Yet, Ferrari hasn’t done anything about the negative comments towards Leclerc. However, the Scuderia did notice fans slamming them for not putting Carlos Sainz on the thumbnail as they then changed it. Some fans have now come out slamming Ferrari for not taking action against the hate in comments towards Leclerc. 

On the other hand, people are criticizing for not putting Sainz in the thumbnail in the first place as it was his home race.

Some came out to suggest that Ferrari, not putting Sainz in the video shows who their priority is in terms of drivers. Fans called out the disrespect towards Sainz.

Although the Tifosi were divided in their beliefs, both groups had a common target and attacked Ferrari.

