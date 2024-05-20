“Just Two Guys Having Brunch”: Tom Brady Asks Fans to ‘Calm Down’ as Photo With Drake Maye Breaks The Internet

Earlier today, Tom Brady broke the internet by posting a picture with heir apparent Drake Maye. The photograph, as expected, was reposted everywhere including the Patriots’ social media handle within minutes.

As comparisons and expectations began soaring on Maye with the picture, Brady asked fans to calm down on his Instagram story in an attempt to deflect pressure from the young Maye. “Just two guys having brunch… calm down everyone,” posted Brady.

As per a social media confirmation from Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin, Drake Maye, and Tom Brady met over breakfast today to discuss sports and life. The duo were also joined by Rap mogul Jay Z and fellow rookie blue-chip prospects. However, it was the photo of Maye and Brady together that took the internet by storm.

It’s no secret that the Patriots have successfully failed at filling the humongous void left by Tom Brady. From Mac Jones to Jacoby Brissett, Jerod Mayo and his men have sorely missed an attacking focal point. Hence, many considered the photo as a subtle passing of the torch moment between a Patriots legend and the future of the Patriots. The others, meanwhile, couldn’t stop gushing over the fact that the duo looked so much like each other.

Patriots fans as expected were on top of the moon with the photo. Many New England faithful noted that Tom Brady never had brunch with Mac Jones – a similar blue chip prospect like Maye. Moreover, with Maye being included in gatherings hosted by Michael Rubin already, Patriots fans on social media expressed their surety in finally having landed their solution to their QB woes.

Fan speculation aside, Drake Maye truly has colossal shoes to fill. Emulating Tom Brady is a once-in-a-generation act. If Maye manages to do even half the job that Brady did with the Patriots, he will be etching his name into the history books.

Can Drake Maye Live Up to The Tom Brady Level Expectations?

Drake Maye is technically a Mac Jones replacement/successor and not Tom Brady’s. Mac Jones’s unfortunate spell with the Patriots saw him get traded to the Jaguars this March. Hence for the rookie season at least, Maye deserves to be compared with Mac Jones’ exploits with the Patriots and not Brady’s.

Not only is it unfair for Maye to be compared in the same regard as Brady, but it is also wrong because Brady had a much better team around him than Maye.

But does this mean Maye can never be up to Brady’s level? For the Patriots, Drake Maye seems to be the closest prospect to Tom Brady. Unlike the Mac Jones signing, there has been immense research and efforts being undertaken before signing Maye.

Moreover, the entourage concluded that Maye’s fundamentals and reading of the game were extremely impressive. On top of the mental prowess of the North Carolina alum, his accuracy and the ability to come clutch and deliver moments of magic make Maye the closest elite prospect that the Patriots have had since Brady left.