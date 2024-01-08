Yuki Tsunoda Enjoys Rugby Match as He Reaches Homeland for the Winter Break

Yuki Tsunoda was engrossed in an ever-changing intra-team battle throughout 2023, given AlphaTauri’s dynamic driver lineup. However, the Japanese driver was able to withstand the competition and emerged as the team’s best driver in terms of points scored. Following a positive season, the 23-year-old is currently back in Japan, where he recently visited a rugby game as a special guest. Tsunoda met with many players and even posed in front of an AlphaTauri F1 car.

After the match, Tsunoda sat down for a quick interview with a Japanese news agency, where he talked about his key takeaways from the match. As seen in the video clip uploaded on X by @RugbyPass_JP, Tsunoda pointed out the similarities he felt F1 and Rugby athletes shared.

“F1 is like the pinnacle of motorsports and cars, the pinnacle of power. Rugby Feels like the pinnacle of human power. I think the battle between powers is something they all have in common.”, said Tsunoda.

Tsunoda added tackling was also similar in both sports. While the element of tackling is not as direct and visible as it is in Rugby, the AlphaTauri driver mentioned it plays a prominent role in both sports.

F1レーサー #角田裕毅 選手に貴重な質問タイム

He further pointed out that having strong necks was crucial in both sports, given F1 drivers have to withstand severe G-Forces. Similarly, strong necks are also crucial for Rugby players to prevent any injuries that might lead to something more serious when getting tackled.

Lastly, Tsunoda answered what position he would like to play if he were in Rugby. The Japanese driver said he would like to run with the ball, as he has a small stature and will be able to take advantage of his quickness.

Fans not interested in seeing Yuki Tsunoda playing Rugby

While Tsunoda revealed he liked the idea of playing Rugby, the AlphaTauri driver’s fans disliked the idea of the same. Instead, they were more focused on the 23-year-old’s appearance on the pitch as he ran about wearing a coat that nearly covered him from head to toe.

One fan wondered what it would be like to be Tsunoda running on the pitch wearing a huge coat.

Meanwhile, another claimed the driver looked like a penguin.

Coming back to F1, Tsunoda claimed he was more than happy with his 2023 performances, outlasting challenges from Nyck de Vries, Daniel Ricciardo, and Liam Lawson, as reported by Pit Debrief.

However, the upcoming season might come with much bigger challenges for the young driver, given that Ricciardo will be in his first full season after making a comeback and will look to make the ultimate push to solidify his seat in Red Bull for 2025.