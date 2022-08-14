$5 Million worth F1 driver is 1 second faster than Pierre Gasly

AlphaTauri’s young driver Yuki Tsunoda is on par with his teammate Pierre Gasly according to Red Bull’s chief advisor Helmut Marko.

Pierre Gasly has been part of the Red Bull drivers program for a long period of time. He finally achieved his dream of driving in the senior team back in 2019. However, his dream of returning looks unrealistic with Yuki Tsunoda at bay.

However, things did not go well while competing with Max Verstappen during the 2019 season. Hence, he rejoined the AlphaTauri team after 12 races.

A step up from AlphaTauri to Red Bull in cards for the Japanese driver?

Red Bull’s chief advisor Helmut Marko has already stated that the team will be willing to let Gasly go to pursue other opportunities. It will bring an end to a 10-year-long stint with Red Bull for Gasly.

There will be plenty of teams that will be hoping to sign the Frenchman once his contract ends with Red Bull. Moreover, Gasly’s dream of returning to the Red Bull senior team looks unrealistic now.

With the experienced Sergio Perez in the driving seat, Red Bull’s future for the next 3 years looks secure. The team is keeping a close eye on Tsunoda’s development for a potential seat in 2025.

Yuki Tsunoda is on the same level as Pierre Gasly

Helmut Marko compared both the drivers in AlohaTauri enjoying their battle against one another. According to him, the young Tsunoda is at par with Gasly.

He explains: “Yuki [Tsunoda] is already at his level in terms of lap speed. In the race, things are not going as well [as in previous seasons for the Frenchman].”

The Japanese driver currently sits sixteenth in the world championship with just 11 points to his name. His best finish of the 2022 season was at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix where he finished 7th.

Yuki Tsunoda may well be Max Verstappen’s competitor in the 2025 season of Formula One if he continues to impress his bosses in Red Bull.

