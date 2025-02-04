Zak Brown Unveils His Most ‘Embarrassing Moment’ Caused by ‘Stolen Watch’ in Japan

F1 Grand Prix Of USA – Race Zak Brown arrives at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, on October 20, 2024 | Credits: IMAGO / NurPhoto

No one wants to be an alarmist. To spread fear and anxiety among those around, only to find out that there was actually no concern all along. Unfortunately, Zak Brown accidentally ended up doing something similar when he was in Japan a few years ago.

Brown, on The Track Limits podcast, was asked about what his most embarrassing moment ever was, and he narrated the incident of a ‘stolen watch’ in the Land of the Rising Sun.

The McLaren CEO saw how seriously the Japanese police take theft. Pretty soon after he filed a complaint, the cops were all over the hotel he was staying at, and the staff too, were upset as to how a watch could be stolen from such a high-profile guest. “It was like a murder scene,” Brown recalled.

Little did they know where the watch actually was.

The police had suspected that someone from the hotel took the watch, and they were correct. Kind of.

Brown sheepishly admitted that a while later he found his watch. Where? Among his own things! “In my suitcase, I hid it for myself,“ the 53-year-old said.

It was truly an embarrassing moment for the American boss, but one cannot blame him for alerting the authorities as soon as he felt it could have been stolen. That’s because his own F1 driver Lando Norris lost an ultra expensive timepiece to robbery, as did Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.

Norris was cheering his home country England on at the Euro 2021 final in Wembley when a group of people stole a $100k worth Richard Mille from him. Meanwhile, Leclerc lost his $300k worth timepiece from the same brand when he was in Italy, and a group of thieves posing as fans wanting a picture took him by surprise.

After attending the Euro 2020 Final at Wembley last night, Lando Norris was robbed while getting into his McLaren GT. He was left “unharmed,” but his $100,000 custom Richard Mille watch was stolen. Not easy to sell a one-of-one watch. pic.twitter.com/9UUt96j1b1 — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) July 12, 2021

Norris was shaken, as he admitted several times later on but Leclerc took a more hands on approach, chasing the robbers in his Ferrari.