Zhou Guanyu Reveals He Has Never Been to a Soccer Match, Despite Living in Sheffield

Apart from being a racing driver, Zhou Guanyu also has a massive interest in soccer. However, he has never been to watch a soccer game despite living in a city like Sheffield.

Speaking about this, the Chinese F1 driver said as per MotorsportWeek, “I actually haven’t been to a football [Soccer] club game outside of China. I’ve been to one or two games as a kid but then I’ve never been to these games.”

Since Guanyu is a Real Madrid fan, it does not interest him to watch any other team play. “When I watch football, I don’t go for the atmosphere, I want to go for the team I support. Sheffield to Madrid is a bit far! I think I will try and find a time to hopefully go to Madrid next year to watch some games,” he explained.

Since Guanyu is such a huge fan of the Spanish club, he doesn’t shy away from donning the all-white kit of the team as well. Meanwhile, as for the city of Sheffield, it also has some famous soccer clubs such as Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday, among others.

Zhou Guanyu reveals more about living in Sheffield

Sheffield has played an integral part in Zhou Guanyu‘s growing up. He spent most of his formative years in this town in the United Kingdom. After spending quite some time away from this place, he once again went back here in 2023.

After revisiting Sheffield, he shared some information about the places he visited. He said that he went to visit his old school and the people. He likes the place very much and according to him, it has not changed much in a decade.

Despite being a Chinese international, he likes British food. Since there are lots of new restaurants opening up, Guanyu remembers the special Yorkshire pudding.

Apart from eating out and going to school, the Sauber driver, who recently renewed his contract with the team for 2024, said that he used to spend his weekends playing snooker with his friends and family. Snooker is usually quite famous in that part of the country, according to Guanyu.