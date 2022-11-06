FaZe Clan crash out of the 2022 CS:GO IEM Rio Major

In what can only be described as heartbreak for FaZe Clan, they have been eliminated from the 2022 CS:GO IEM Rio Major. Going 0-3 in the group stage, the Karrigan-led squad was dealt the killing blow by underdogs Bad News Eagles. With this loss, FaZe has now had the worst placement of any defending champion in the next major. BNE’s victory has undoubtedly ruined a bunch of Pick Ems for the Major, defying all odds and staying alive.

Here’s a full breakdown of the match and how BNE pulled it across the line.

FaZe go down 0-3 to get eliminated from the 2022 CS:GO IEM Rio Major

OMG THEY DID IT!!!!! 🦅🦅@_badnewseagles TAKE DOWN @FaZeClan 2-1 AND ELIMINATE THEM FROM #IEM RIO 19-16 Vertigo

8-16 Nuke

22-20 Mirage pic.twitter.com/yElLD4bM2r — Intel® Extreme Masters (@IEM) November 6, 2022

The first map of the series was played on Vertigo, defying all predictions. Usually, Vertigo is FaZe’s permaban, but seemingly confident in their choice, FaZe Clan left it in the pool. While the squad put up a decent performance, winning both pistols, they dropped crucial anti-eco rounds that cost them dearly. Pushing it to overtime, Bad News Eagles managed to silence FaZe with a comfortable 19-16 win.

Moving on to Nuke, FaZe seemed to reanimate, posting a stellar performance on both halves. On the more challenging t-side FaZe managed to get the upper hand, ending with a 10-5 scoreline. Keeping their momentum rolling, FaZe displayed a dominant CT side to close the map 16-8. Arguably, the shining star of the map was Ropz with an insane rating of 1.65.

Finally, moving on to Mirage, FaZe looked poised to deal the killing blow. Maintaining the lead through most of the game, FaZe had multiple opportunities to close out the game. However, despite being 14-8 down at one point, BNE showed tremendous grit to claw it to overtime. After trading blows in two overtimes, BNE managed to hold strong, sending the reigning Major champions home. Ultimately, Dionis ‘sinnopsyy’ Budeci and Flatron ‘juanflatroo’ Halimi posted monster frags with 1.13 and 1.10 ratings to keep the dream alive for Bad News Eagles.