FaZe Clan Reportedly Set to Sign TiGG and mummAy from Turtle Troop for Valorant NA Split 2!

The Valorant NA Split is set to excite a lot of people since there are lots of people making changes to their roster. The most notable of which is DSG signing Yay. However, in recent reports, it seems that FaZe is set to sign two of Turtle Troop’s players. We have TiGG who will replace Rossy while mummAy is going to replace Dicey. Let us discuss if this change will be worth it for FaZe Clan.

Will FaZe Clan acquire TiGG and mummAy for their Valorant Team?

Sources: FaZe is set to sign Tigg and Mummay. They will replace Dicey and Rossy on the active roster. #NAChallengers pic.twitter.com/y3sCUcEMTl — Max Katz (@purest) April 14, 2023

Rossy is the newest addition to FaZe. However, it makes no sense to remove Dicey because he has been the one carrying the team even after the Chamber nerf. his Killjoy has been helping FaZe keep rounds clean. However, TiGG has been in and around NA since he was the LG IGL who are now Shopify Rebellion. In addition, mummAy was in Envy and was really good against Tier 1 and Tier 2 teams.

mummAy was replaced by one of the greatest players in the world, Yay. However, mummAy was also an ex-CS: GO pro, so has a lot of FPS experience under his belt. Both TiGG and mummAy’s time in Turtle Troop was good as they got 2 wins out of the three matches they played. In addition, FaZe does need people with more experience rather than fragging capability. They are doing good on the fragging since they have Babybay in the team who has been splendid on Duelists.

Our only problem with this acquisition will be the limited amount of time FaZe Clan will get to practice with both new players since Split 2 begins in two days at the time of writing. Not to mention if the acquisition does go through it ruins Turtle Troop since they will have to scramble.

Let us see what is going to happen going forward. One thing is for sure, it will be a good change for FaZe but horrible for Turtle Troop.