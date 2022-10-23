Heroic qualifies for CS:GO Blast Premier: Fall Finals

In a tense final, Heroic beat their Danish counterparts, Astralis, to get a spot at the CS:GO Blast Premier: Fall Finals.

The Danish derby has a winner and Cadian’s Heroic has taken the win. Despite a strong showing by Astralis on map one, Heroic’s strat book proved too deep for gla1ve’s squad. Played on Ancient and Nuke, the European Blast Premier Fall Showdown was wrapped up in two maps. On the heels of a poor Major qualifier, Astralis found some form this tournament, but couldn’t cross the final hurdle. Cadian’s 1.33 rating across the entire tournament propelled Heroic to the finals where they closed out the event.

With the Fall Showdown conquered and a spot at the Fall Finals secured Heroic will be going in hot to next week’s Major. Here’s how the match went down and where this leaves both teams in what’s left of this year’s CS:GO season.

CS:GO Blast Premier Fall Showdown sees Heroic win 2-0 and proceed to the Fall Finals

The first map was played on Ancient and saw Heroic get off to a dominant start. In what was a tale of two CT sides, both sides went 12 rounds up on their CT sides. After wrapping up the first half 12-3, Heroic switched to the T side and seemed to hit a roadblock. When it came to the dying embers of the second half, Heroic seemed to run out of steam and let Astralis come back to 15-15. Carrying the game into Overtime, Astralis was looking poised to win, but Heroic’s resilience saw them clinch Overtime 2. In the final half of OT 2, Heroic’s tactical depth came to the surface with a clean sweep, locking the map out at 22-20.

Moving on to map two, the teams duked it out on Heroic’s pick of Nuke. Despite starting off on the T side, Heroic managed to win the half at 9 rounds to Astralis’ 6. Switching sides only served to hurt Astralis’ campaign as they fell behind and never seemed to gather momentum. With great team play and solid reads, Heroic comfortably closed the map out at 16-10.

Where does this leave Astralis and Heroic?

First derby for me, didn’t go our way, but it was so exciting to play.

Really felt that comeback on ancient, but unfortunately not enough. GGWP @heroicgg#astralisfamily — MistR (@MistRCSGO) October 23, 2022

Although forced to field a stand-in for the tournament, Astralis made a deep run. While the absence of k0nfig’s firepower was felt, MistR was arguably the star of the show, always keeping them in the fight. However, considering the team’s failure to qualify for the Major, roster changes are incoming. Astralis will soon be getting a new coach and potentially new squad mates. Where this leaves MistR is currently unknown.

Heroic on the other hand will be completely warmed up for the major, looking to take the title for the first time. Since losing Refrezh a few months ago, Heroic seems to have figured their roles out and is looking primed for the Rio Major. Cadian’s calling seems to be on point and their map pool looks deep, making them strong contenders for IEM Rio.