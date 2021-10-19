G2 Gozen Unveiled: G2 ESports signs an all-female Valorant team including CS:GO Star Juliano

European Valorant giants, G2 Esports, have unveiled a brand-new VALORANT roster in G2 Gozen, boasting an all-female roster that was once the most dominant force in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Julia “Juliano” Kiran, Michaela “Mimi” Lintrup, Zainab “zAAz” Turkie, Petra “Petra” Stoker and Anja “aNNja” Vasalic complete the G2 Gozen roster, who predominantly operated under the banners of XSET, Team Originem, and Team Secret during illustrious careers in CS: GO.

The move will also see G2 Esports complete a buy-out for aNNja, who will make the switch from Rix.GG Lightening, after being made inactive in August. They will likely compete against aNNja’s old team in the VCT: Game Changers series, which has recently been amended to only include all-female rosters.

Second VALORANT roster signed by G2 Esports, whose another team narrowly missed out on the VCT Champions finals.

Juliano is widely considered to be one of the best female CS: GO players of all time. She will spearhead the current G2 Gozen roster.

The current G2 roster is looking to emulate their success from previous titles. 2 Esports’ CEO, Carlos “Ocelote” Rodriguez, has also bid that G2 Gozen is not just a “female team”, but a roster that is their “VALORANT team”.

Ocelote commented, “To me, they aren’t a female team, they are our VALORANT team. At G2, we build teams and bring in players based on skill and brand fit. These are amongst the best female players in the world, and we’re proud to have them.”

Commenting on signing for G2 Gozen, Mimi stated, “It’s surreal. I have never experienced anything like this before, we are all very excited and ready to compete.”

Juliano has now eyed success at G2, claiming that their only goal is to continue to improve. She said, “There is no end goal for the team; instead, we strive for greater success and continuous improvement. We all train for eight, nine, ten, eleven, and twelve hours a day in order to continuously improve and win more tournaments.”

Welcome 👏🏻 — G2 m1xwell (@Mixwell) October 19, 2021

