G2 woes continue after being eliminated at the CS:GO Blast Premier Fall Final

The first game of the playoffs at the CS:GO Blast Premier Fall Final sees G2 eliminated. The international squad fell to the Danish side of Heroic who put up a strong defense in the quarterfinals. While the tournament hasn’t been easy for either team, Heroic ended up the victor in a do-or-die matchup. While G2 has been eliminated, the silver lining for the squad is that their Blast Ranking awards them a spot at the Blast World Final. Here’s how the entire match played out.

Also read: Overwatch 2 Thanksgiving weekend bonuses, Double XP, and Twitch drops

Heroic eliminates G2 at the CS:GO Blast Premier Fall Final

Tough loss, we have one chance to redeem ourselves before the winter break 😓

GL in the arena @jabbiCS, @Tesescsgo and @SjuushCSGO 😇 — Rasmus🐢Pallisgaard (@HooXiCSGO) November 25, 2022

Map summary:

Mirage (G2’s pick): 16-8 in Heroic’s favor

(G2’s pick): 16-8 in Heroic’s favor Nuke (Heroic’s pick): 6-16 in G2’s favor

(Heroic’s pick): 6-16 in G2’s favor Vertigo (Decider) : 16-12 in Heroic’s favor

Starting off on G2’s pick of Mirage, the squad wasn’t able to make their pick work. Despite winning the pistol G2 dropped the follow-up rounds, instantly putting them into an economic doldrums. Seemingly incapable of reading Heroic’s defense, G2 struggled throughout the half, ending it at 12-3 in Heroic’s favor. Swapping to the defensive side, G2 seemed ready to mount a comeback after winning the pistol and the conversion. However, gun rounds were G2’s kryptonite, ending the game 16-8.

Over on Nuke, G2 took charge and dominated NAVI from the get-go. Starting off on the CT side, G2 started off with three clean rounds before Heroic was able to claw back two. Unfortunately for the Danish side, only three more rounds were offered up in the half, ending it at 10-5. Not letting off the gas, G2 closed out the map 16-6, giving the Danish side a sole CT side round.

The series culminated to a Vertigo map defined by streaks. A tale of two halves, Vertigo was a map where only CT sides shone through. Starting off on the T side, Heroic was able to amass a lot of rounds despite a pistol round loss. At 6-9 in G2’s favor, the international squad looked primed to win the matchup. However, Cadian’s tenacity on Vertigo saw the Danish squad win 16-12. The semifinals will be broadcast tomorrow at twitch.tv/blastpremier.

Also read: CS:GO Blast Premier Fall Final day 3 playoffs schedule: Updated bracket and Blast World Final qualifiers

