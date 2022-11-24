CS:GO Blast Premier Fall Final day 3 playoffs schedule: Updated bracket and Blast World Final qualifiers

Day two of the CS:GO Blast Premier Fall Final bid farewell to two teams and determined the playoff bracket for the event. OG and Fluxo were the casualties of day two, having to go home empty-handed. While Fluxo’s 2022 circuit ends here, there is a small chance of OG qualifying for the Blast World Final. In a surprising victory, Team Liquid toppled NAVI to head straight to the semifinals, sending s1mple’s squad to the quarterfinals. After dropping their game against FaZe, Heroic too finds itself in the quarterfinals.

Here are all the matchups for day three of the event.

CS:GO Blast Premier Fall Final quarterfinals schedule

Heroic vs. G2 (15:30 CET) – Winner will face Team Liquid in the semifinals. Loser is eliminated

(15:30 CET) – Winner will face Team Liquid in the semifinals. Loser is eliminated Natus Vincere vs. Ninjas in Pyjamas (19:00 CET) – Winner will face FaZe Clan in the semifinals. Loser is eliminated

Team Liquid and FaZe have topped their respective groups to earn a direct semifinal spot. With this, they also earn a day off tomorrow, giving them extra time to prepare. Ninjas in Pyjamas dealt the killing blow to OG earlier today, sending them out of the tournament. South American squad, Fluxo, also ended their campaign early after losing to G2 esports. Every team in the quarterfinals will be fighting for their tournament life tomorrow.

Additionally, placing higher up in the tournament is crucial for some teams due to the Blast World Final spots. These Blast Rankings will determine which teams go to the final tier-one tournament of the year in Abu Dhabi. The Blast World Final is the last event of the year and will have eight of the best teams in the world competing for a million dollars in December. All matches for both tournaments will be streamed at twitch.tv/blastpremier.

