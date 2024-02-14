Sea of Thieves Cross-Platform: Fans Believe a Tweet Has Confirmed PlayStation and Switch Ports

Despite the release of Skull and Bones, Sea of Thieves remains the fan-favorite pirate-themed marine combat title. It released as one of the exclusives by Microsoft for their Xbox consoles. However, this 2018-released title might no longer exclusively sail on the green seas, and venture into enemy waters.

On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, Sea of Thieves took to its official X (formerly Twitter) page to share a lovely message with the fans. However, there could be more to that than a simple February 14 message. Many fans speculate it to be a cryptic message suggesting Sea of Thieves getting ported to other platforms like Nintendo and PlayStation.

In the X post, the developers mentioned the four colors: Red, Blue, Green, and White. Now, Xbox is usually represented by the color Green, whereas Red is for Nintendo and Blue for PlayStation. The post also said, “Wait, where were we going with this?” This could be a hint at this game being available on PlayStation and Nintendo soon. Meanwhile, White could mean it getting listed on Epic Games.

Will porting Sea of Thieves to other platforms reaffirm Xbox’s view on console exclusivity?

While PlayStation and Nintendo prefer to keep their games exclusive to their platforms, Xbox has completely different plans. The American giants emphasize their policies to release games across various platforms, including rivals like Nintendo and PlayStation. Porting their so-called exclusive Sea of Thieves on the rival platforms would only solidify Xbox’s stance on console exclusivity.

Xbox now has some of the major studios like Bethesda and Activision-Blizzard under their umbrella. They could easily become a dominating force in the industry by making games like Elder Scrolls and Call of Duty exclusive to their platforms. Despite having an ace in their hands, Microsoft prefers to follow its open-minded ideologies. Meanwhile, the fans are in disagreement with Xbox and want them to release exclusive content.

There have always been complaints from fans about Xbox lacking a good exclusive library. Even if there are good games on the platform, it is simultaneously available on rival platforms like PlayStation. Hence, a lot of gamers don’t even feel the need to own an Xbox console. Maybe it is high time for Microsoft to rethink its open-minded policies, as exclusive content wouldn’t harm but propel them to more success.