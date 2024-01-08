2024 Gaming is well underway as we have Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Resident Evil 2 coming to the Xbox Game Pass. Aside from that, there are tons of projects announced by major studios that are going to ensure the year passes smoothly and eventfully. However, in this piece, we will be taking a look at five bold video game predictions for the gaming industry in 2024 that include giants like Sony, Nintendo, and Xbox.

Advertisement

Contents

2024 Video Game Predictions: GOTY, Switch 2, Lollipop Chainsaw and More

5. Lollipop Chainsaw RePop Releases in Fall

4. PS5 Pro and Switch 2 Release in Fall

3. Hellblade 2 Earns a Nomination for Game of the Year (& has hopes of winning it)

2. Microsoft Starts Adding Call of Duty Games to the Xbox Game Pass

1. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Wins Game of the Year

2024 Video Game Predictions: GOTY, Switch 2, Lollipop Chainsaw and More

We have some bold predictions for this year. From Hellblade 2 to Call of Duty, the year is going to be full of exciting stuff that gamers can happily wait for and look forward to. That being said, the ones we list below are the ones we think are likely to happen. Without further ado, let us look at them.

(Note: This list reflects the writer’s opinion and should not be taken as official declarations)

Advertisement

5. Lollipop Chainsaw RePop Releases in Fall

Lollipop Chainsaw was one of the best games that graced the PS3 and Xbox 360. It had an edgy and fun main character, lots of gore, and fun combat. It even has a cult following of its own and with the announcement of a Remaster, the hype for it has increased. Even though the game got delayed, we predict the Remaster for Lollipop Chainsaw is going to be released in the Fall of 2024.

The details for the project are hazy at best but the tentative release is 2024.

4. PS5 Pro and Switch 2 Release in Fall

Fans are really excited to get their hands on a much more capable PS5 and a Switch 2. The former has never been officially announced by Sony but based on the leaks, we suspect it will be released this year or it could just be a phantom piece that never makes it into the light.

As for the Switch 2, the hype is almost palpable because of analysts predict a new system could see the light of the day in the latter half of 2024. Gamers predict a Mario title could be the first game for the handheld.

3. Hellblade 2 Earns a Nomination for Game of the Year

Ninja Theory’s dedication to making this game has been commendable. Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 will definitely be released in 2024 and whenever it does, it is sure to dazzle players to no end. The audience couldn’t tell the difference between the cutscenes and gameplay when a preview for the same was shown at the Game Awards this year.

Advertisement

In all honesty, this game is a sure-fire nomination for Game of the Year not just because of its story but visuals, voice acting, score, and so much more. We can’t wait to get our hands on this game.

2. Microsoft Starts Adding Call of Duty Games to the Xbox Game Pass

The January lineup for the Xbox Game Pass included Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, and Resident Evil 2, but no Call of Duty games yet. Phil Spencer clarified last year that the Game Pass wouldn’t see any CoD games until 2024. Now that the year is underway, fans are starting to suspect when the games will eventually release.

We predict that the catalog will start filling up with CoD games by the Summer of 2024.

1. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Wins Game of the Year

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is being eyed as a definite game of the year candidate. The franchise has a massive fan following who has been loyal since the 90s. This game releases on February 29th and is sure to rack up great reviews from fans and critics alike. The gameplay and the open-world setting look beautiful and are sure to satisfy current fans of the franchise and newer ones.

The graphics look on par with the best of them which leads us to believe that it is likely that this game wins the Game of the Year.