Xbox Game Pass to get Two Blockbuster Games in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Resident Evil 2: Here’s Everything You Need to Know

The Xbox Game Pass subscription starts the year right with the addition of two of the best AAA games in the past few years. Fans can play Capcom’s Resident Evil 2 Remake and Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed Valhalla if they are subscribed. This piece will look at everything you need to know about the release of these games on the subscription. We will also see what other games are leaving to accommodate these titles. Without further ado, let us get into it.

Xbox Game Pass to get Two Blockbuster Games in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Resident Evil 2

Games Leaving the Game Pass

Assasin’s Creed Valhalla Finally Makes its Way to the Game Pass

Resident Evil 2 is Another Great Introduction to the Game Pass

Other Titles That Will Release in January and Updates

Both of the premium titles that are released for the subscription are the most desired games in their respective genres. As we will discuss later, Valhalla and Resident Evil 2 received overwhelmingly positive reviews and completely revived their respective franchises. Bringing them to the Xbox Game Pass is a huge move by Microsoft.

However, if good things are coming then it is necessary to remove some titles from the catalog because that is the way how these subscriptions work. To accommodate for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Resident Evil 2, Microsoft is removing some of the games that were in the Game Pass. Let us see which ones.

There are five different titles leaving in January 2024 to accommodate for eight new titles coming in. Let us take a look at what they are and when they leave.

GTA V : Leaves January 5th

: Leaves January 5th Garden Story : Leaves January 15th

: Leaves January 15th Moto GP 22 : Leaves January 15th

: Leaves January 15th Persona 3 Portable: Leaves January 15th

Leaves January 15th Persona 4 Golden: Leaves January 15th

GTA V was one of the hyped releases for the subscription. However, it was only there for a limited amount of time in comparison to other games that last for months. The Persona franchise has stayed in the Pass for a long time. Xbox removed Persona 5 Royal a few months ago and is now removing Persona 4 and Persona 3 Portable to make way for the Day One Release of Persona 3 Reload.

Moto GP 22 is one of its kind and a fun game to play but it is also leaving the subscription.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Finally Makes its Way to the Game Pass

Fans of the Assassin’s Creed franchise have been waiting for this game to arrive for the Game Pass since Origins and Odyssey gave them a taste of what an Assassin’s Creed RPG would look like. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is one of the most immersive RPGs out there disguised as an Action Adventure title. Fans are sure to be in a hurry to pick up the title whenever it drops.

The game has a beautiful open world with tons of customization options including but not limited to gender, clothing, hair, weaponry and so much more. The signature AC formula is still there but it takes an upgrade due to how seamless an RPG can make a game. Eivor is one of the best protagonists we have seen for the franchise and Vikings are always considered iconic in popular culture.

It is hard to see how people would not be excited about an opportunity to play as a Viking, especially under the guise of the Assassin’s Creed franchise. This title drops for the Game Pass on 9th January 2024 so be on the lookout for it.

Resident Evil 2 is Another Great Introduction to the Game Pass

The remake for Resident Evil 2 got tons of positive reviews for doing it right. The character models for both Leon and Claire were beautifully rendered and it felt like people were living their childhood days but in high definition. The combat was simplified and the story was classic and fun to play through. One could choose to play as either Claire or Leon through the journey.

Aside from that, players had hordes of the undead to kill and the ability to use scraps to make weapons out of them. Resident Evil 2 is a great game for the Xbox Game Pass subscribers to start the year off right. The remake for Resident Evil 2 was released on January 16th, 2024 for the Xbox Game Pass.

Other Titles That Will Release in January

Aside from two of these blockbuster titles, we also have six more titles to cover. The year has just begun and as the time goes on, we might see Call of Duty titles make their way to the subscription if all goes well. For now, let us take a look at the ones that are going to release for this month.

Close to the Sun : Arrives January 3rd

: Arrives January 3rd Hell Let Loose: Arrives January 4th

Arrives January 4th Figment: Arrives January 9th

Arrives January 9th Super Mega Baseball 4: January 11th (via EA Play)

January 11th (via EA Play) We Happy Few: January 11th

January 11th Those Who Remain: January 16th

These are all the titles that will release in January along with two of the previous blockbuster titles we talked about. Aside from that, we also have updates for some games which are worth checking out in the Game Pass.

DLC/ Game Updates

Dead By Daylight Chucky: Players have the opportunity to experience Chucky in the game and also grab the Good Guys Box.

Players have the opportunity to experience Chucky in the game and also grab the Good Guys Box. Hello Neighbor 2 Anniversary Update: The Forest Area outside the Raven Brooks is now explorable with the help of the Anniversary Update.

The Forest Area outside the Raven Brooks is now explorable with the help of the Anniversary Update. Sea of Thieves Season 10: Season 10 for the Seas of Thieves is out now with the introduction of the Safer Seas Mode so players can have hours upon hours of adventures without any trouble.

That encompasses all of January’s worth of content for the Xbox Game Pass. We are sure Microsoft has good content in store for the fans as we move further on with the year. With the release of Persona 3 Reload in February, Day One releases are going to be the reason why people invest in the Game Pass.