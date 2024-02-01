What were the most exciting announcements from Sony’s January 2024 PlayStationState of Play

Sony’s PlayStation State of Play 2024 was a tremendous success as the company revealed a long array of games it is planning on releasing in 2024 and beyond. The fans were quite excited to see the return of their favorite franchises like Metro and Silent Hill while new games like Judas and Rise of the Ronin left them spellbound. We also got a closer look at Death Stranding 2 and saw an announcement for a Until Dawn Remastered game. All of this is for 2024 and beyond.

Sony’s State of Play live stream gave fans a fun-filled 40 minutes encapsulating Sony’s best to come. There were tons of titles announced in this State of Play which are worth looking at including Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding 2 and PHYSINT, which is supposed to be an action espionage game.

List of Announcements from Sony’s PlayStation State of Play 2024

Fans were excited to see what Sony had in store for them this year in gaming. Primarily, fans knew they would get a deeper dive into Death Stranding 2, the title of which was revealed to be Death Stranding 2: On the Beach. In addition, we got a look at Project Eve which is Stellar Blade, a new Sonic game called Sonic X Shadow, and a Dave The Diver release for the PlayStation.

Some bigger unexpected announcements caught fans completely by surprise and we have tried to summarize most of it.

Death Stranding 2 On the Beach: What is New in Kojima’s Sequel to the Death Stranding Franchise?

We got a new look at Sam and Fragile’s adventures through a brilliant new trailer that blew fans away with its graphics and concepts. A host of new characters were also introduced to the player, and fans were excited about a specific one played by George Miller. It has been announced that the sequel to Kojima’s beloved franchise will arrive in 2025

PHYSINT: Is Kojima collaborating exclusively with Sony?



Collaborating with Sony, Kojima Productions is making a “next-generation action-espionage game” that is going to rival the Metal Gear Solid franchise. Not much is known about the title including the release date and gameplay but it will “transcend the barriers between films and games,” according to Kojima. Moreover, from the looks of it, Psysint will be exclusive to the PlayStation.

Stellar Blade: Formerly Known as Project Eve

The fans got a closer look at Project Eve which is now Stellar Blade. ShiftUp, a Korean Developer, revealed gameplay, characters, and story in this reveal as we saw the protagonist Eve battling monsters. The game will release this year on April 26.

Sonic X Shadow Generations

The Sonic Generations series is back and developers confirmed that they are continuing with the “two Sonic” plotline. The game is also confirmed to be released this fall.

Dave the Diver, now with Godzilla?

The State of Play gave us a new trailer for the adventure-fishing game Dave The Diver, which has garnered overwhelmingly positive reviews on Steam. While the trailer announced that Godzilla was being added to the game, we are happy to report that it will release for the PlayStation 4 and 5 in May.

Zenless Zone Zero

Developer Hoyoverse is bringing another gacha game in the form of Zenless Zone Zero which is now in production. Although a lot has been kept under wraps for this title, we did see some interesting gameplay and character designs similar to Honkai Star Rail.

Is Silent Hill: The Short Message free to play?

A completely free-to-play game, the Silent Hill franchise returns with a bang. It is out now and fans can download it according to their convenience.

Silent Hill 2

A remake of the Silent Hill 2 franchise is in the works. Konami has partnered with Bloober to remake one of the best titles in the Sony PlayStation catalog. Incidentally, Silent Hill 2 will have a completely overhauled combat system, and the devs revealed that the game will come to the PC and PS5 in 2024.

JUDAS

Bioshock creator Ken Levine partnered with Ghost Story Games to create Judas, a sci-fi adventure. Judas will be released for the Xbox X/S, PS5, and Windows and it is currently in development. The game will take place in the first-person perspective.

Metro: Awakening

A follow-up to Metro: Exodus, Metro: Awakening will take the post-apocalyptic franchise to virtual reality with the help of the PSVR2. The game will release later this year.

Dragon’s Dogma 2

Capcom dropped a trailer to hype up Dragon Dogma 2’s March release. The medieval game will drop on the Xbox X/S, PS5, and PC on March 22.

Rise of the Ronin

Team Ninja, the creators of Ni-Oh and Wo Long Fallen bring us Rise of the Ronin which is going to be a PlayStation exclusive set in the 19th Century Edo period. The game will release on March 22nd.

Until Dawn Remastered

Finally, the PlayStation State of Play 2024 also included a trailer for the remaster of Until Dawn which will release for the PS5 and Windows later this year with tons of visual upgrades. It will feature a star cast including Rami Malek, Peter Stormare, and Hayden Panettiere.