5 Best Pals to Catch During the Early Game in Palworld

Palworld is creating a lot of buzz for several reasons, including accusations of plagiarizing the Nintendo-owned franchise Pokemon. One of the reasons for such allegations has been the Pals that look similar to those in Pokemon. Like in the Nintendo series, Palworld’s Pals are a major part of the gameplay.

Advertisement

Players can use Pals to combat other wild ones, while they could also be used for various tasks on the base. The 2024-released game currently features 197 pals, but fans can’t acquire all of them when starting the game. So, here are the top five Pals that fans should catch when starting their Palworld journey.

Cattiva

It is a Neutral element Pal, which resembles a small bipedal pink cat. Players encounter Cattivas in the starting area itself, which makes it is one of the easiest Pals to catch in Palworlds. However, being an easy catch, taming it in the early-game is crucial.

Advertisement

This cat-looking Pal can be taken out in the wild, where it helps carry supplies, increasing the player’s max carrying capacity. Their fast-paced and close-range attacks are quite useful in the wild. Additionally, when in the base, they can mine stones and move items to the chests.

Tanzee

Who doesn’t remember the cheery green monkey with an assault rifle in hand from the trailer? Tanzee is a Grass element Pal who can be useful in both the wild and at the player’s base. They are quite easily available in the early stage of the game, so fans should get them as soon as they enter the game.

Tanzee (Image via Pocket Pair)Tanzee has the Handiwork, Transporting, and Gathering traits, which make it a perfect choice to help with various tasks at the base. However, they are best to have in the party while going in the wild. Just get your Tanzee an assault rifle that it can use to wreak havoc on the enemies.

Pengullet

This small blue penguin is a Water/Ice element Pal that one should get immediately after spawning in. Players should have Pengullet at the base to help with the plantation or look after the Crusher, which can grind materials into other useful resources like wood into fiber and stone into Paldium fragments.

Aside from being useful at the base, Pengullet is also a great Pal to have with you when going out of the base. They can be used to fight wild Pals, but they are most useful when their Pengullet Cannon skill is activated and players can launch this Pal as ammunition with a Rocket Launcher.

Advertisement

Vixy

This Neutral element pal looks like a fluffy beige fox. Vixy is a crucial Pal to have when players are starting out in Palworld. It is especially useful to have at the player’s base as Vixy can dig up various items from the ground when assigned to a Ranch.

Players should have a bunch of Vixies at their base, as they would gather a lot of resources like arrows, stones, and Gold every day. Moreover, these are some of the Pals that would help fans in the long run. So, we would advise players to get some Vixies as soon as they start playing Palworld.

Teafant

This baby elephant Pal is of the Water element and looks like a teapot or watering can. Teafant is easily accessible in the early part of the game, easy to catch, and is a great support pal to have.

Players should have a Teafant when going out in the wild. It won’t help in fighting enemies like Cattiva and Tanzeem, but it would spray mysterious water on the players that would recover some of their HP. This mechanic is particularly useful when players are just starting out, as dying in the wild makes you lose all of your items.